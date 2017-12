Megann Marty, senior at Rancho Cotate High School, gets a lift on a play car during their performance at Rancho's annual Airband Rally. The theme for this year's rally was High School Movies, the freshmen class performed The Breakfast Club; the sophomore class, Can't Buy Me Love; the junior class, Footloose; the senior class, Bring it On and the faculty did a variety of movies. The rally was held Friday, December 8 in the gym.