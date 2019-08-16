Mark your calendars-Support Bark After Dark

Kids & Pets
August 16, 2019
By: Mickey Zeldes
August 16, 2019

Mark your calendars now for Sat., Nov. 2 for the Animal Shelter League’s (ASL) annual fundraiser Bark After Dark.  It gets better each year and our goal gets higher too.  Help us raise $50,000 for the animals right here in our community.  With your assistance, we can do it!

ASL funds medical care for shelter animals that come in with injuries or illnesses that require more care than the city’s budget allows.  They also run the Silver Paws program that assists low-income seniors with veterinary care for their pets.  The money raised will help more lost pets get back home with the “Get Them Back Home” free microchip campaign and pay for so much more!

It’s easy for you to help.  We are in the process of soliciting donations for our live and silent auctions.  Have connections with local businesses?  Or a personal skill or item that we might use?  All items need to be received no later than Oct. 19 and can be brought/mailed to the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, or you can call us, and we’d be happy to arrange for a volunteer to pick it up.  Here’s some suggestions of what we are looking for.

Vacations – do you have vacation rental or timeshare that might make a perfect getaway for someone to bid on?  Have points for hotels?  Frequent flyer miles that we can use to offset travel costs?  

Activity packages – rounds of golf, ski packages, spa treatments, tickets to theatre or music venues that perhaps you can’t use, what about sporting events?  Passes for bowling, movies and other kid-friendly venues are also welcome!

Collector items – celebrity signed books or memorabilia, one-of-a-kind items or collectibles.  Have connections with a sport figure or other celebrity?

Services – Are you, or someone you know a chef, baker, landscaper, carpenter, painter, pet-sitter, contractor, lawyer, photographer, veterinarian?  Donate a couple hours or a one-time service/project – in addition to giving to support your community it’s a great way to connect with new clients and get your name out. 

Retail Items – do you own or work at a retail shop?  Donate a gift basket or better yet a gift certificate to bring in a potential new customer.  Soaps, jewelry, scarves, clothing, spices, gift-type items….the holidays are coming and people are in shopping mode!

Artwork – original or new paintings, statues, garden decorations, pottery, blown-glass objects, handmade crafts, quilts – your imagination is the only limit here!

There are still limited opportunities to become a sponsor of this event.  We have two levels of sponsorship – Gold level sponsors ($1,000) get your name and logo on all publicity (flyer, posters, website, etc.), option to hang your banner and/or have a small informational table at the event to display marketing materials and 2 complimentary tickets to attend this event.  Silver level sponsors ($500) will have your business name on all publicity materials.  Deadline is coming up quickly so we need to hear from you as soon as possible to get your business on our advertising.

The best way to support the animals though is to come to this event – and bring a friend or two!  Check our shelter’s Facebook page or the ASL’s website for ticket information and more information as the date gets closer.  We thank you for your donations and look forward to seeing you on Nov. 2!

Upcoming Events

 “Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home.  FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.  No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.  Call 588-3531 for an appointment. 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.