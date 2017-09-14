Marin-Sonoma mosquito vector study finds no cases of West Nile Virus

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

A Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District study conducted last year found that there were no reported cases of West Nile Virus found in humans in Sonoma County; however, cases of the virus in animals has increased after an influx of mosquitoes following the long rainy season, according to an annual vector control district report presented to the Cotati City Council Tuesday.

While the city council received good news that there were no found cases of the virus, which are caused by mosquito bites that can lead to severe fever and sometimes a fatal illness, Dustin DeMatteo, board trustee for the district, said there has been an increased call for abatement of the pesky insect and other vectors that can carry the dangerous virus.

“This (report) includes the most recent data taken,” DeMatteo noted, who also mentioned that since West Nile Virus was discovered in the U.S. in 1999, abatement services have extended from not only Marin County, but through Sonoma and all the way up to Cloverdale.

“West Nile Virus is endemic to this area, but fortunately at a very low rate and we’ve had no human case, which is huge,” DeMatteo said.

DeMatteo, who majored in environmental studies, explained that a vector is any organism that can carry any infectious disease or pathogen, such as tick, mosquito or rat. One prevalent carrier of West Nile Virus in Sonoma County, is the common black crow, which, according to the study, was the majority of bird species that were killed by the virus in 2016.

As stated in the report, “26 dead birds from Sonoma County were processed for testing during 2016, (mostly American Crow and Western Scrib Jay). Eight birds were positive for the West Nile Virus and one bird has tested positive this year.”

Yet, mosquitos are the main vector for West Nile and DeMatteo said that the district has seen an increase in calls for mosquito abatement due to the large amount of rain Sonoma County received last year. In both 2016 and 2017, there have been over 30 call requests for mosquito abatement, according to the results in the study.

“What I learned from the district manager, is that this is quite a busy year for the district. A record number of requests came in 2016. Large rainfall and a lot of standing water in pots or barrels… it only takes about an inch of standing water for mosquitoes to breed,” DeMatteo said of that can cause mosquitos to breed and carry the virus.

However, mosquitos aren’t the only pests that can carry a deadly disease, deer ticks can carry the bacterial infection of Lyme disease, which can cause joint pain, rash and fatigue if not properly treated.

DeMatteo reported that there were very low instances of Lyme disease found in humans over the years in the district, however, most cases stemmed from the Jack London trailhead in Sonoma.

“They can live in high grasses, so make sure you always do a tick check, especially with animals and you can buy a tick ring that pops them off pretty easy, instead of using a lighter to burn them off,” DeMatteo said of ways you can protect yourself and your pets from the tenacious insect.

The Centers for Disease Control also recommends to “Wear repellent, check for ticks daily, shower soon after being outdoors and call your doctor if you get a fever or rash.”

According to abcnews.go.com, the last Lyme Disease related death occurred in 2013, when three relatively young men and women, suddenly died of cardiac arrest that was later found by the CDC to be tick and Lyme Disease related.

After the report, councilmembers thanked DeMatteo for his work and Council member John C. Moore asked whether the district also responds to Yellow Jacket abatement requests, which the district indeed does, as well as, “mosquito larvae and rats.”

The vector district was originally established as the Marin Mosquito Abatement District in 1915 after California State Legislature passed the Mosquito Abatement Act, allowing the local governments to create unique districts that would try to protect locals from mosquitoes and the diseases bred from them.

According to the district mission statement, the overall goal of the district is to educate the county on pests and control the county’s mosquito population. “The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District, founded in 1915, protects the health and welfare of the communities it serves from mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases by utilizing cost effective, environmentally responsible integrated vector management practices,” the district website says.