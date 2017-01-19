Marching in John’s memory

Sonoma Raceway will host the sixth John's March on Saturday, Jan. 21. The march is a fundraiser for No Stomach for Cancer, an affliction that affects more than 700,000 people a year in the world. Started by Sonoma Raceway Vice President John Cardinale, who died of the disease in 2013, it continues in his memory. So far, the Raceway has raised more than $67,000 in the five years of the event. This fundraiser gives the public an opportunity to walk or run around the entire 2.52-mile road course that is usually used for events like NASCAR and IndyCar. Last year was rainy and overcast but didn't stop the people and dogs from showing up, as the event goes on rain or shine. For more information and times go to www.sonomaraceway.com. Cliff Mills