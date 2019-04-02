March is Try Transit Month

In this Caltrans News Flash, we give public transit a try. We encourage not only Caltrans employees, but everyone, to get out of their cars and hop on board a bus or train. It saves time and money. We are here to show you just how easy it is to get started.

Caltrans is connecting the dots by connecting communities, so that no matter where you live or how you chose to travel, you will have more access to get to your destination. SB 1 provides more than $700 million annually for better transit commutes.

Caltrans is a transportation leader, and working with our local partners, we have a goal to double transit trips and triple bicycle and pedestrian trips. This means changing the way we all think about getting around. By taking a bus or train during Try Transit Month, you are taking the first step.