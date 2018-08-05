March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks

Taking the walk are Lori Ballard, Dale Chapman, Regina Kutches, an orientation and mobility specialist from the Earle Baum School for the Blind, Ken Rossi, Larry Hall and Chris Smith, helping a client and Tom and Diane Luparello. The beautiful service dogs, Sheila Maria and Hector, belong to the Luparello’s. The visually impaired residents demonstrated to city staff the difficulties of crossing the street. The walkabout was for the visually impaired taking place at Snyder Lane and Rancho Grande Mobile Home Park last Saturday.

Robert Grant