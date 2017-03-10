Man who led chase into SF caught

The Rohnert Park man accused of leading a high-speed pursuit from Santa Rosa to San Francisco was arrested Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa.

Joseph Lopes, 40, allegedly ran a red light while driving a Ford U-Haul pickup truck at the time and was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph on the freeway.

Lopes was said to be driving left of double yellow lines after running a stop sign. Deputies abandoned the chase in San Francisco after determining his erratic driving posed too great of a threat to those in the vicinity.

The U-Haul was found abandoned in San Jose the next day. Deputies conducted follow-up on the rented U-Haul and found that Lopes had rented the truck. Deputies recognized Lopes as the driver of the truck and found that he had a felony no-bail warrant for burglary and fraud.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies received information that Lopes may be staying in an apartment in the 2000 block of Piner Road in Santa Rosa. Upon arrival, deputies conducted a probation search of the apartment and located Lopes hiding in a bedroom.

He surrendered cooperatively as soon as he heard the barking from Scout, a Sheriff’s canine, who was about to search the apartment.

Deputies continued a probation search of the apartment and located a stolen handheld police radio belonging to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. This radio had been reported stolen from a search-and-rescue vehicle on the Mendocino coast in November 2016.

Lopes was ultimately booked for his original no-bail warrant, the $140,000 warrant relating to the pursuit and a new charge of possession of the stolen police radio.

Living in the apartment was 32-year-old Carrie Doyle. She was also arrested for possession of the stolen radio and methamphetamine charges.

Doyle had her bail set at $6,000.