Man takes own life

Early Mon. morning a man died after jumping off the parking garage at Graton Casino. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the casino after receiving a call that a man wanted to jump off the top floor of the parking garage. Deputies responded without lights and sirens to avoid startling him. They found a distraught man standing on a four-foot wall at the top of the parking garage, talking with his wife. Deputies began talking to him in an effort to understand his situation and convince him to get off the wall safely. Meanwhile, the Hostage Negotiations Team, fire department and emergency medical personnel were called in to assist.

At approximately 2:02 a.m., the man briefly became distracted while talking to deputies. They took advantage of the break and grabbed him off the wall. He was handcuffed and detained for his own safety because he was trying to take his own life. He was not arrested and was immediately placed on a psychological hold. When a deputy places someone on a psychological hold, it is standard practice to drive that person to a hospital or crisis stabilization unit for a medical evaluation and assistance. The Hostage Negotiations Team was canceled, and fire and medical personnel stayed at the scene.

Approximately 10 minutes later, as deputies were walking the man to the patrol car, he broke free and ran back towards the wall.

Deputies chased him, but he jumped up and over the wall, still handcuffed. He fell to the bottom and died instantly.

The Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. The Marin County Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy. The man’s name will be released after the Marin County Coroner’s Office has positively identified him and notified his family.