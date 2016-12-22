Man gets 22-year sentence for Rohnert Park shooting

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 22 years in state prison on Tuesday after pleading no contest in November to charges of attempted murder causing paralysis with a firearm and attempted robbery.

Ronnie Paul Threadgill, 24, robbed his victim at gunpoint at a Rohnert Park motel on July 10, 2015. After taking $190 from the female victim, she tried to flee but was shot in the leg and the back of the neck. As a result of the gunshot wounds, she was rendered a quadriplegic.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch said, “This was a senseless crime by a selfish man. The lives of the victim and her family are forever impacted, and the defendant has only himself to blame for his future.”

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Spencer Brady and Deputy District Attorney Emily Malfatti, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Tim Dempsey and Kris Allen. Rohnert Park Public Safety Department headed the investigation.