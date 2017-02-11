Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack

By: Dave Williams

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a brutal knife attack in 2015 that left the victim with severe but non-fatal injuries.

Joshua Raymond Henricksen, 27, was sentenced by Judge Jamie Thistlethwaite on Feb. 2 after pleading no contest in October to charges of residential burglary, assault with a weapon and admitting infliction of great bodily injury.

“This was a very violent and unprovoked attack which warranted a lengthy prison sentence,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said.

The attack was prompted by a love triangle gone wrong. Henricksen and a female had dated for several years before she told him in April of 2015 that she wanted to end the relationship. She subsequently continued to date Henricksen, but she also informed Henricksen she was also dating another man.

Unhappy with the situation, Henricksen went to the other man’s home armed with a knife looking for the female. When the man opened the front door Henricksen brutally beat him. She tried to intervene but was unsuccessful. When she refused to go home with Henricksen, he slashed at the other male multiple times with the knife, and stabbed him once. She was able to flee the scene and call for help. Henricksen was caught and arrested. A preliminary hearing was held in April 2016 at which both victims testified.

Henricksen faced a maximum sentence of 12 years, but pled pursuant to an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office that required him to serve 11 years in prison. Both victims spoke at the sentencing hearing. Each one described the lasting emotional effects of the attack.