Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP

A local student was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 22, after crashing into a tree.

Roland Pussich, 22, was traveling eastbound on East Cotati Avenue at a high rate of speed when he hit the center median and crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic. His red 2007 Toyota Tacoma then slid across the curb and collided with a tree directly in front of the Vintage Point Apartments. His truck came to rest just three feet from two apartment bedrooms where the occupants were sleeping.

Officers from both the RPDPS and Cotati Police Dept. responded to emergency calls and arrived on the scene within two minutes. Pussich was the only person in the truck.

Pussich was booked into Sonoma County Jail.