Man arrested with multiple weapons

The Cotati Police Dept. on Thursday, Dec. 22, arrested a man on numerous charges for possession of numerous weapons.

According to a police department press release, the man, 31-year-old Ricky Georgantes, of Sebastopol, was detained in the 8000 block of Highway 116 after calls were made to the department about a man possibly trespassing at a nursery.

Cotati Police Sgt. Craig Guydan initially made contact with Georgantes and detained him. A search of Georgantes yielded a Ninja-style throwing star, 13 magazine clips of live 7.62x39 bullets, a 20-round magazine loaded with ammunition and a 30-round magazine loaded with ammunition.

A search of the surrounding area of the nursery revealed two loaded AK-47 style assault rifles leaning on a fence. Additional amounts of ammunition were located next to the rifles.

Also next to the rifles were bins containing copper and other stolen items.

When the Cotati Police inspected the business, there was damage to the main door where Georgantes attempted to gain access with a large hammer. The vehicle Georgantes was driving was towed and stored for further investigation. Police believe the vehicle contained stolen property.

Georgantes, while detained, spontaneously admitted he was recently in a high-speed chase with the Cotati Police and the California Highway Patrol. On Dec. 9, Cotati Officer Bennet Knight tried to make a stop on the car Georgantes was driving but the suspect fled. For safety reasons, the pursuit was terminated.

Because of the large amount of weapons and the possession of the assault weapons, a bail enhancement was completed, and his bail was set at $255,000.