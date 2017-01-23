News
January 23, 2017
Man arrested on sexual assault charges

January 20, 2017
Victim was developmentally disabled

The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety on Thursday, Jan. 19, arrested a man for sexual assault on a developmentally disabled man.

Richard Wells, 53, a transient, was arrested on four criminal complaints and was booked into Sonoma County Jail on $500,000 bail. The incident occurred on Jan. 17, according to a RPDPS report.

One of the charges is burglary for entering into the apartment with the victim with the intent to commit a felony.

Wells was arrested after an officer spotted him standing next to a van in a parking lot on Rohnert Park Expressway.

The victim is 44 years old.