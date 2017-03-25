Man arrested for attempted murder

By: Dave Williams

A man was arrested and jailed for attempted murder early Wednesday morning in Rohnert Park.

Officers from the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety responded to a call in the 900 block of Emily Avenue, where there was a disturbance between four roommates. Upon arrival, the victims found two of the roommates hiding near another home down the street from their residence.

The victims told officers that their roommate, 26-year-old Jeremiah Harris, of Rohnert Park, had a gun and tried to shoot them. They also said Harris was walking around the area still carrying his gun and they feared he’d return and shoot them.

Officers located Harris down the street, and as they approached him, he got down onto his knees and put his hands up before he was told to by the officers. He was taken into custody without incident and told officers he had attempted to shoot and kill his roommates.

Harris told officers where he left his gun, and officers retrieved a semi-automatic pistol with two loaded magazines on the front porch of a nearby home. Harris told police he tried to shoot his roommates because he felt threatened by them. Upon arrest, police said Harris was not showing any signs of being under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, March 21, RPDPS officers came to the same residence for a domestic violence incident involving one of the roommates. Harris and the other roommates were at the house during the investigation, which led to one of them being arrested. Later that night, when the roommate who had been arrested for domestic violence was released from Sonoma County Jail and returned home, another roommate told him that Harris had been walking around the house with a gun. He was asked to try to calm Harris down and to put the gun away.

Harris became upset, according to a police report, grabbed a loaded magazine and inserted it into the gun and pointed at the victim. He then pulled the trigger but the gun didn’t fire. The victim ran into the living room, where Harris followed and locked the front door to prevent the victim from escaping.

Harris tried to reload the gun and shoot the victim again but the gun still didn’t fire. Harris then called one of the other roommates out of his room and tried to shoot him. The third roommate also said Harris had pointed the gun at him.

When Harris tried to shoot the second victim, the first victim jumped through the front window, where he suffered minor cuts. Harris then followed the first victim, and the second ran out of the house as well. All four roommates are Santa Rosa Junior College students.

Harris was booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and false imprisonment. As of Wednesday, he was being held on $1 million bail.