Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities

By: Dave Williams

Incident occurs after family dispute in Rohnert Park

A man was arrested after leading law enforcement officers on an extended high-speed chase that began in Rohnert Park and ended in Petaluma following a family disturbance.

The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety arrived at a residence on Carlita Circle after getting a call from the homeowner, who said her son, Zachary Delew, 24, of Rohnert Park, had forced his way into her home, destroyed property and took the keys to her vehicle.

She said he had stolen her gold Honda Pilot and was driving away on Country Club Drive. Upon locating Delew on Rohnert Park Expressway, officers attempted to make a stop but Delew, according to a RPDPS press release, failed to yield for the patrol cars. He sped away, reaching speeds of 70 mph on the Expressway headed toward Petaluma Hill Road.

Delew eventually led officers in pursuit back through Rohnert Park via East Cotati Avenue past Sonoma State University. The California Highway Patrol, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Cotati Police Dept. assisted. Also, plain clothes officers from the RPDPS COPS unit joined the chase.

Delew then drove into Cotati through the downtown corridor and eventually onto West Sierra Avenue in front of the Cotati Police Department.

A Rohnert Park Officer was able to pull alongside Delew, who was slowing down at this point appearing to stop. The officer pulled her patrol car in front of Delew’s vehicle to keep him from pulling away. Delew then accelerated his vehicle, intentionally colliding with the rear of the officer’s patrol car. Delew then proceeded to merge onto southbound Highway 101 at speeds reaching 90 mph into Petaluma and onto Petaluma Boulevard North. CHP called helicopter assistance to stop traffic on the highway to ensure the safety of the uninvolved motorists. Delew then turned northbound on Stony Point Road, still failing to yield to pursuing officers, which now included units from Petaluma Police Department, CHP, the Sheriff’s Office and Rohnert Park.

Delew pulled back onto southbound Highway 101 from the Stony Point Road and Pepper Road onramp. Delew began to pass traffic in the center divider at speeds up to 60 mph in heavy traffic. He then pulled to the right side of the highway and drove his vehicle off the roadway next to the Petaluma Factory Outlets, trying to pull into the rear parking lot. His vehicle sunk in the mud and grass and was unable to travel any further. Delew was taken into custody without further incident.

No other vehicles were damaged other than the one Delew was driving and the Rohnert Park patrol car. The officer received minor injuries, was treated at Kaiser Hospital and released back to duty this evening.

Delew was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on felony charges of evading police, vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and a probation violation.