Malbec and Lasagna with a Meaty Red Sauce

By: Jeff James

The Perfect Paring

This month’s recipe calls for a wine that’s substantial enough to stand up to the depth and spices and heft of one of my favorite comfort foods – lasagna.

Lasagna can come in many forms, from vegetarian and lightly textured with lots of fresh basil and sweet ricotta cheese, all the way up to bold and spicy and dripping with grease and richness of sausages and heavy cheeses. The frozen version offered up in this column as the quick and easy foundation of a balanced meal falls somewhere in the middle of that spectrum and should appeal to a wide range of diners.

I’ve chosen Malbec to pair with this entree because it, too, is a versatile offering which can appeal to a wide audience and which can enhance an expansive list of foods. Malbec is one of the grapes blended into some of the best red wines from the Bordeaux region in France. On its own, it has found fame and fans for wines produced around the globe, but most notably in Argentina. Malbec is the most widely grown and bottled varietal in that South American country, but it has also been vinified very successfully in other parts of the world, including Australia and New Zealand, South Africa, Chile and here at home, including some stellar offerings from right here in Sonoma County.

Malbec wines typically exhibit ample fruit aromas and flavors, a solid tannic structure, moderate acidity and a dark, rich color. You will also often find nice smoky, leather and spicy notes in this wine. The acidity and tannins are a great match for some of the fatty and sweet components of the lasagna, and the fruity aromas and flavors mingle nicely with the herbal and spicy notes in the dish. While this wine can be big, the softness and roundness provided by the notable fruit in the wine (think berries, plum, cherries) really make it an attractive mate for many foods, including a nice warm and densely layered lasagna.

Select a nice bottle of Malbec to accompany your wintertime meal, invite some friends and family over so that you aren’t tempted to wreck your new year’s resolution by consuming an entire lasagna, and raise a glass to toast the good life that we are fortunate enough to enjoy. Cheers!

Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or 707-548-2294. Visit their website at www.JamesFamilyCellars.com