Making your dreams come true

By: Steven Campbell

Daydreaming and worrying are very close cousins!

Worrying creates blueprints of what you do not want in your future.

Daydreaming creates

blueprints of what you do.

Worrying leaves you feeling powerless and tired because you are battling forces that feel outside of yourself. It is as if someone is hijacking your mind into imaging a worst-case scenario.

Daydreaming is different. It empowers you because you are the one who is positively feeding your mind and you are in control of the outcome.

Why are they such

close cousins?

Daydreaming and worrying are such close cousins because they are derived from the same source; your imagination. In turn, your imagination comes from your mind, which believes and obeys everything you tell it. So when you focus on your worries, your mind’s job is to add images and ideas to make those worries seem real.

It is for this reason that worrying is nothing more than negative goal-setting.

The amazing discoveries!

However, science has made some amazing discoveries about your mind. It behaves like a mirror, which is all accepting. If you smile, the mirror smiles back. If you frown, the mirror frowns back.

However, it is only you who can choose to smile and it is only you who can choose to frown. It is also you who can choose to worry. No one else! You are not only the sender of messages from your mind, you are also the receiver. This is the meaning behind the saying “Be careful what you wish for.”

The choice is always yours.

Your mind is on your side!

Here’s some wonderful news! Not only does your mind believe everything you tell it, it acts on those beliefs! In fact, everything you can do today is primarily based on what you believe about yourself today.

“But Steve, I’m not sure what I believe about myself!”

Here is a wonderful handle. What you believe about yourself is directly reflected in your self-talk. If you want to know what you believe about yourself, look at what you are saying about yourself.

The wonderful news:

And guess what! You can change what you are saying to yourself about yourself this moment. And when you do, your brain not only believes it, it looks for ways to make what you are believing become true in your life!

So daydreaming is like visualizing a perfect movie with all the details of your wishes, dreams and desires in your mind. Enjoying your daydream is the easiest way to to help you tune into what you want in your life with joy, anticipation and hope.

And then your mind’s job is to look for ways to make your dreams come true.

Wow!

Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent” and conducts “The Winners Circle” every two months at Sonoma Mountain Village in RP. Contact Steven at 480-5007 or go his website at stevenrcampbell.com to ask about his one-day free monthly seminar.