Making the world kinder, one classroom at a time

By: Mickey Zeldes

Kind News, a humane education newspaper for elementary school students that has been a mainstay of the Humane Society of the United States for over 30 years has a new home! It has been adopted by RedRover. Founded in 1987, RedRover focuses on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the bond between people and animals through a variety of programs, including emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance and education. Kind News fits in perfectly with their RedRover Readers program in which “teachers and educators … read to children and facilitate engaging discussions – helping children increase their level of empathy for people and animals.”

This change will ensure that this wonderful eight-page publication will continue to help children understand and respect animals and think about why treating animals and people with kindness matters. If you’re not familiar with this material and are a parent or teacher, you should be! For only $30 a school year you can adopt a classroom, which will provide the teacher with five bi-monthly bundles of one reading level of Kind News. Each bundle contains 28 copies and a teacher's guide. Teacher’s will be happy to know that Kind News is aligned with national teaching standards and can be easily integrated into school curriculum. The magazine is currently available in three reading levels: Primary (grades K-2), Junior (grades 3-4) and Senior (grades 5-6); although that will change next year.

This high-quality publication inspires students by profiling individual children and classrooms that have done projects that have made a difference in their community. It provides tips on how to live harmoniously with wildlife, gives pet care pointers and encourages youth to become active in protecting animals. Filled with beautiful photographs, age appropriate articles and fun activities about a topic that all children love – animals - it’s sure to become a classroom favorite.

Individual subscriptions are available for just $10 but for less than a $1/copy more you can help send a message of kindness and caring to 27 other children – so why not adopt your child’s entire classroom? Or, better yet, FAIRE (Friends of the Animals in the Redwood Empire) is offering a subscription free to any interested elementary school teacher in Sonoma County. It’s their way of helping to get the message of humane values into the classroom.

If you would like more information about KIND News, check out their website https://redrover.org/kind-news-magazine or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KindNewsMagazine. FAIRE is looking for classrooms to sponsor with a gift subscription to this wonderful magazine. They have been promoting humane education for over 15 years and find that by giving teachers this easy to use teaching material they are able to bring the message of caring and kindness to hundreds of children throughout Sonoma County. Teachers who have used this material in the past have been very appreciative and find it quickly becomes a highlight of the school year. The children really look forward to receiving each issue. Donations to FAIRE to cover the costs of this program are welcome too. Send a check to FAIRE, P.O. Box 2001, Rohnert Park, CA 94927.

To get on FAIRE’s subscription list contact them at mail4FAIRE@aol.com or call and leave a message at 707-538-9098. They will need the teacher’s name, school name and address, grade level and phone number or email address. It’s not too late to make this a humanely focused school year!

Upcoming Events:

Meet the Bunny, 2nd Saturday of each month (next one is Sept 9), 1-5 p.m. at the shelter. Meet our adorable adoptable rabbits, have your care questions answered by our knowledgeable volunteers, bring your bunny for a free nail trim, and shop our Bunny Boutique for fresh hay, fun toys and fabulous deals on supplies.Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.