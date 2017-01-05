Make resolution to be more active outdoors

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

For the outdoorsmen/women, the list of resolutions is deep and wide. There’s a whole world of things to do and achieve in the new year. Not really a “bucket list,” which is a personal list of things you want to do before you die. In fact, being dead is way, way, way down on the list.

Whenever in the field, resolve to carry a small garbage bag to pick up litter left by those that have no respect for others or themselves. When spotting an old beer can or other trash in the bush, it saddens the heart. Amazingly, however, when you pick it up and tote it back to your recycle bins, the act transforms the experience for you. Put a few small garbage bags in your outdoor equipment or car and use them.

Introduce a young person to the outdoors.

Equally important, take someone that has never really experienced the beauty of the wild ocean vistas along the North Coast. It will be a day to remember for you and the lucky person you choose. Don’t forget to stop at the mouth of the Russian River and say hello to the seal colony. On a nice day there can be more than 200. The baby seals come in spring, and abalone divers refer to the young seals as “shark candy bars.”

Camp more in the coming year. Being outside under the stars is reward enough. One excellent resource for camping ideas is “California Camping” by Tom Stienstra. He details many sites including state and federal campgrounds. Those most popular are high mountain campsites that offer a profound sense of blending with nature. If you prefer a hot shower and flush toilets, be sure to select camps that address that need. Some high desert camps often do not include potable water, so check that carefully before you decide. California offers some of the finest coastal camping anywhere.

Many campgrounds take reservations as much as a year in advance. One of those high demand campgrounds is Angel Island. With only a few campsites, they take reservations way in advance. If you’ve never been to Angel Island camping or not, do so, you won’t be sorry. It’s a short drive to Tiburon and a short ferry ride to the island, and you will see some of the best views of San Francisco Bay.

The facility offers shuttle rides around the island for those unable to walk. On a nice day, pack a picnic hamper and hit the road.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.