Maintenance program improves water quality, provides flood protection

News Briefs
June 24, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Model trains at Children’s Museum SMART will add a late-night run So. Co. Economic Assistance to close in-person client services Summer breakfast and lunch is served at the RP Club June 30 deadline to take county older adult services survey Family emergency scam Learn different trades and opportunities News Briefs Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Funeral fraud Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section PG&E expanding weather station and high def camera network Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 June is Elder Abuse Awareness month News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws Save the date for pancakes Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Grant scams News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Wanted felon arrested News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records Sonoma County permit office relocates News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs Educate yourself on signs of abuse News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers Tech support refund scam News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs Fake check scams News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement Summit promotion Cotati spring curbside cleanup 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Upcoming traffic alert Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Maintenance program improves water quality, provides flood protection

June 21, 2019

The Sonoma County Water Agency (Sonoma Water) began stream maintenance activities in or near more than 50 streams throughout Sonoma County this week to restore conveyance capacity and maintain proper function of Sonoma Water flood control channels and retain or enhance appropriate habitat.  A complete list of streams included in this year’s Stream Maintenance Program is available online. 

“This annual program allows us to maintain the capacity of our flood control channels through vegetation management and sediment removal, while also encouraging healthy riparian habitat,” said Sonoma Water Chair David Rabbitt. “It’s one of the many ways we work protect our communities and our watersheds.”

Sonoma Water maintains approximately 75 miles of flood control channels. Each spring Sonoma Water performs an assessment using a database and geographic information system to monitor stream conditions, prioritize work and document maintenance activities. 

Sonoma Water works in conjunction with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the North Coast and San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Boards to obtain water quality certifications and permits for the Program.  The permits allow Sonoma Water to continue implementing its Stream Maintenance Program which ensures all maintenance activities are done in a manner that is protective and beneficial to the environment, and that maintenance activities are only conducted when necessary. In accordance with permitting requirements, Sonoma Water biologists and arborists survey the maintenance sites for nesting birds and oversee vegetation removal activities.    

Sonoma Water urges members of the public to keep clear of maintenance activities and equipment as a safety precaution.  Property owners living near a stream on the list will see work crews along with maintenance equipment, such as trucks used for hauling debris away from the streams.