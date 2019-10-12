Maher will provide free care during Nov.

In honor of 30 years of service to the community Dr. Venus Ann Maher, a chiropractic physician, whose clinic is located at 101 Golf Course Dr. C5 in the Double Tree Plaza in Rohnert Park will be providing certain services free of charge during Nov. As part of Doctors with a Heart, new patients will receive a free history, examination and first treatment when they schedule any time in the month of November.

Dr. Maher has been providing service to Sonoma County for over 30 years. In celebration of this and with gratitude to the Redwood Empire Food Bank’s commitment to feeding those in need she will provide adjustments for free for Doctors with a Heart. Optional monetary donations will be accepted for the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Their services help hungry families throughout Sonoma County. Doctors with a Heart members give free health care to the community, during regular business hours, on selected days. Services are by appointment only. An optional donation for a local charity, the Redwood Empire Food Bank, is requested.

For more information on the Redwood Empire Food Bank call Cassidy Jourdan at (707) 523-7900 x178