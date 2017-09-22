Maher provides free care

Dr. Venus Ann Maher, a chiropractic physician, located at 101 Golf Course Dr. C5 in the Double Tree Plaza in Rohnert Park will be providing certain services free of charge during October as part of “Doctors with a Heart.” As a part of her “Doctors with a Heart" celebration this year’s donations will benefit “Cots-Committee on the Shelterless”

However due to a need that cannot be met in one day, new patients will receive a free history, examination and first treatment when they schedule any time in the month of October.

Dr. Maher has been providing service to the greater North Bay for 30 years. While all adjustments are free for “Doctors with a Heart,” optional donations will be accepted for COTS. COTS provides food, services (including homeless prevention services), shelter and permanent housing to those who are without homes or at risk of losing their homes. Doctors with a Heart members give free health care to the community, during regular business hours, on selected days. Services are by appointment only.

The basic idea of Doctors with a Heart is to do what you do well for free on the chosen day and accept donations for worthy projects. Appointments for Doctors with a Heart may be made by calling (707) 792-0202 or visit our website at www.maherchiro.com For more info about COTS visit their website at www.cots-homeless.org or email: eileenm@cots-homless.org.