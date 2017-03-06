Mackenzie picked to lead MTC

Rohnert Park Mayor Jake Mackenzie took over the reins of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) last week after the 18 voting members of the 21-member regional Commission unanimously elected him as chair for the two-year term running through February 2019. Mackenzie has served for the past two years as MTC’s vice chair, and has represented Sonoma County on the Commission since 2008.

“I’m honored to be taking the reins at a time that presents both great challenges and great opportunities for MTC and for the Bay Area,” said Mackenzie. “While our region has benefited from vigorous economic growth, we also have to confront the transportation impacts and the jobs-housing imbalance that threaten our ability to sustain this level of job growth. I’m passionate about maintaining the course charted by outgoing chairman Dave Cortese toward more integrated regional transportation and land-use planning; and I look forward to working with the rest of the Commission to establish new and reliable funding sources, to promote more seamless transit options for travel to and from our biggest job centers, and to solve the financing puzzles for long-planned projects to relieve persistent highway and transit bottlenecks.”

Mackenzie is the first Sonoma County representative to lead MTC since William R. “Bill” Lucius, who served as a member of the Commission from 1971 to 1991, and as chair from 1980 to 1983.

Mackenzie was first elected to the Rohnert Park City Council in 1996. In addition to his service as an MTC Commissioner, Mackenzie serves on the boards of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority/Regional Climate Protection Authority and the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit District (SMART).