Mackenzie leaves SMART

January 27, 2019
New signs point in the right direction RP investigates new site for Corp. AG Becerra issues consumer alert on price gouging in fire-affected communities State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win RP Foundation issues grant Cotati allows second dispensary New residential building lands approved In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer PG&E has a prediction model Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Titans crush Mustangs Station Avenue gets final approval Cotati Council reviews trash plan Baseball League receives donation from local motorcycle club New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park  Cougars blow past Gauchos  Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen CHP reminds all of increased crimes Cougars beat Bulldogs Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Santa now knows her secret CPI receives funding to offer counseling in schools RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Rohnert Park road updates Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Operators ordered to pay for false advertising violations Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates NHTSA reminds motorists to drive sober this season R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report FEMA awards Sonoma Water grant March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming New laws take effect Jan. 1 Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

Mackenzie leaves SMART

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
January 25, 2019

The Rohnert Park City Council stripped Council-member Jake Mackenzie of his position on the Sonoma Marin Rail Transit (SMART) Advisory Board Tues., Jan. 22 just a few weeks after their criticism of his decision to support the CASA Compact. 

The CASA Compact is a proposal put forth by the Committee to House the Bay Area (CASA) that aims to increase California’s supply of affordable housing. It proposes to do this through a combination of laws that raise taxes, puts a cap on rent and limits city control over local zoning. 

That’s a grossly oversimplified explanation. In short, though, it’s not something the rest of the Rohnert Park City Council seems to be in favor of, and Mackenzie, acting as their representative to CASA, signed the compact back in Dec. without consulting them. At the last council meeting the rest of the Rohnert Park City Council rebuked Mackenzie strongly for his decision. 

“In every other meeting you’re in you give us reports and say, ‘I’m going to be voting on this.’ We didn’t hear nothing until it was voted on,” Vice Mayor Joseph Callinan said at last week’s meeting. “Personally I think you may have been on these committees way too long. Maybe it’s time for change. Change is always good. I’m very disappointed that you support the CASA Compact.”

The council opted not to renew Mackenzie’s appointment as the city’s representative to the Sonoma County Transit Authority (SCTA). They chose instead to send Vice Mayor Joseph Callinan with a substantial 4-1 majority vote—Mackenzie as the sole dissenting voice. The loss of the position leaves Mackenzie ineligible for his other seat on the SMART Advisory Board and that’s devastating because his involvement with SMART goes all the way back to the organization’s beginning. Throughout his life Mackenzie stood as a staunch supporter of public transportation, couched in his 30 years of service to the EPA. 

He did not appreciate council’s actions. 

“I regard what has happened this evening as a slight to my service for the City of Rohnert Park and my service on the SMART board since its inception. This has clearly been done deliberately,” Mackenzie said. “I don’t want anybody to be under any misapprehension that I feel very strongly in this matter.”

Despite the coincidental timing and Mackenzie’s protests, Callinan insisted that replacing Mackenzie was not a punitive act. 

“I am in no way trying to penalize anyone, Callinan said. “When I was mayor five years ago I wanted to be on the SCTA. I was talked out of it by our city manager at the time because Mackenzie was our representative. I regret that.”

On the other side of town, the Cotati City Council had no such compunctions. They criticized the CASA Compact and nominated Santa Rosa’s Vice Mayor Chris Rogers and Cloverdale Council-member Melanie Bagby to the SMART Advisory Board, voicing opposition to Mackenzie as the incumbent. 

The council also granted Cotati Mayor John Dell’Osso leeway to abstain at the Mayors and Council-member Association from voting for positions where Mackenzie was the only name on the ticket.

“Normally the two people who would usually be easy votes, Jake Mackenzie and Julie Comes, have both voted to move this forward to the legislature, bypassing any meaningful input by the city councils,” Cotati Council-member Mark Landman said. “If there was competition then I just might well be supportive of that, but we don’t have competition.”

“We do have a choice in the SMART picks. We have a chance to send a clear message,” Landman continued.

Mackenzie did manage to hold on to his nomination to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). Belforte and Council-member Pam Stafford joined Mackenzie in a slim 3-2 majority.

The end of the meeting arrived a few minutes later. It’d been a long one. The audience filed out of the buildings. Mackenzie got into his car and left his term with SMART Advisory Board behind. 