Lowerys help with campaign

News
September 29, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Another tough break for roller derby Spreckels and Alchemia connects community Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program Cotati votes opposition to oil leases Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open Annie Rasmussen 2/11/32-9/16/18 Enjoying ribs Imitating major leaguers Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Police officers inspect inside of car It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again 3.0 quake shakes Rohnert Park Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP Cotati residents decry lack of enforcement RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Football in full swing, 3rd win SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 RP fireworks to be added to agenda Busy night for RP City Council Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback Third pedestrian struck by SMART train The biggest little parade in the U.S.A. celebrates the 4th It’s not quite tennis, nor is it pickle ball, but rather something in between. SweetPea celebrates 31 years 3.0 quake shakes RP Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival 98 cited in traffic enforcement program RP Public Safety report card A seed of thought grows into a peace garden: Burton garden completed RP residents provide input in police chief search A taste of nostalgia – Penngrove’s Power Up! Event RP’s new interim police chief Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years Kid’s Day Parade celebrates our hometown heroes March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Kids and firefighters compete in RP Cougars slay Dragons Rohnert Park Bike & Pedestrian Committee adds new member How to help victims of wildfires Plan approved for Station Ave. park Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery New principals 2018-2019 SMART celebrates a year of service Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Office of Civil Rights agreement closes investigation of special ed complaint Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Supply giveaways lend a hand to families RP to host community forum for public safety director search Search still on for A&L Market robbery suspect A unique university for dogs: Bergin University makes Hatchery and Green Mill buildings its new home RP waits to make update to emergency alert system SSU names new police chief International students continue to flock to SSU’s Language Institute RP Health Center celebrates anniversary

Lowerys help with campaign

  • Photo by Robert Grant

September 28, 2018

Lanny began teaching English at Rancho Cotate High School in 1980, taught English and history at Healdsburg and has been class advisor, Academic Decathlon Coach, Key Club Advisor and Black Student Union Advisor, and Gay-Straight Alliance Advisor for many years.

Janet taught special education at Santa Rosa Junior College in the 1980s. From the 1980s she taught in the Cotati-Rohnert Park schools until 2002 and in Sonoma Valley School District until retirement. Janet was also a track coach and a volunteer Advocate for Special Education Students.

As a team both Lanny and Janet piloted and developed the M Program at the Ranch, that served learning challenged students successfully for twenty-five years and received SSU’s prestigious Jack London Award in 1998.