Lowerys help with campaign

Lanny began teaching English at Rancho Cotate High School in 1980, taught English and history at Healdsburg and has been class advisor, Academic Decathlon Coach, Key Club Advisor and Black Student Union Advisor, and Gay-Straight Alliance Advisor for many years.

Janet taught special education at Santa Rosa Junior College in the 1980s. From the 1980s she taught in the Cotati-Rohnert Park schools until 2002 and in Sonoma Valley School District until retirement. Janet was also a track coach and a volunteer Advocate for Special Education Students.

As a team both Lanny and Janet piloted and developed the M Program at the Ranch, that served learning challenged students successfully for twenty-five years and received SSU’s prestigious Jack London Award in 1998.