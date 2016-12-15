Lovin’ her old Cotati home

By: Irene Hilsendager

Louise Santero has been in her home on East Cotati Avenue since 1947 and makes it a festive sight almost every holiday

For many years, people have driven East Cotati Avenue over the railroad tracks and come upon a little white house with purple trim. Usually, one’s eyes will stop and look at all the different holiday decorations behind a white fence, but that little dwelling is an original, having been built in 1946 as a “prefab.”

They saw the models in Santa Rosa, near what is now Willie Bird, and decided it was for them. Louise Forno and Angelo “Shorty” Santero were married in 1947 and shortly thereafter moved into a home that has been filled with hardships and also a lot of love. Shorty died young at only 62 years of age and Louise became a widow. If she didn’t know the ropes she would certainly learn how to do things on her own. She has raised four children: Ed, who lives in Petaluma; Linda (Cotati); Rick (Redding); and Penny (Santa Clara). Now grandchildren have come along and like to visit grandma’s home for a nice home-cooked meal.

Stories galore

Louise had so many stories to tell. In 1946, she even worked at the Rohnert Seed Farm cutting the seeds off beets and filling long bags so they could be sent off. Santero lived on Valparaiso Avenue on a large poultry farm. Her father would sell the chickens in San Francisco and Louise said it was always a long hard day of work taking care of the chickens. She met Angelo at the Women’s Club but soon he had to leave for the military. When he returned they eloped to Reno and came back to Cotati to move into the third little cabin behind the 8-Ball bar. She was asked to clean up the bar in the mornings but it didn’t last long as Shorty didn’t want his wife working in the bar.

Santero said she worked for a printing establishment for 14 years but only because she had to feed the family after Shorty died. He had been a butcher in the Sonoma Valley slaughterhouse near Shellville.

When asked about the trains and whistles being so close to the railroad tracks, she replied, “I love it, although some engineers get carried away. But what do you think would happen to these old tracks? You knew something would come along and I love to listen to the trains. The only time we get annoyed is when the cars start to honk their horns while waiting for the train to travel through Cotati, then that is noisy.”

The Windmill Farms housing complex was land all owned by the Santero family. The windmill that pumped water for the Santero family was later moved to the Windmill Nursery located by the freeway and is now occupied by the Second Wind Boutique.

Louise’s brother-in-law, Pete, was the gentleman that always had the large garden on the corner of East Cotati and Lancaster, but that has been sold and is now being developed into new houses.

No Father’s Day décor?

When asked about the decorations for every holiday except Father’s Day, Linda replied, “You can’t find anything that depicts Father’s Day, but every holiday I try to set everything up and also enjoy doing the beautiful drawings on their living room window.”

The decorations started in the early 60s as a contest that the City of Cotati held for the best-decorated house for Christmas. The first prize was $25. “It was quite a competition,” said Linda. The daughter, Linda, said she thinks she put a balloon of a turkey out for their first Thanksgiving decoration. The Weaver family was so kind this year and gave Linda their candy canes.

Louise had quite a spill in August. She was out as usual to water and feed her 164 rose bushes which she dead-heads at least once a week and all of her pruning has to be done by March. But this time she tripped over the water hose. She cracked her cheekbone and had to be taken to emergency.

Ready to ditch walker

She healed up quite well and now does have problems with a nerve in her neck. She said as soon as the doctor says it is fine to untether the walker she will divorce that walker and really get going again.

This lady is so spry and articulate. She is not really looking forward to her 89th birthday coming up in March, but she still does her own driving and wheels around town in a 1962 Chevy Impala and a pick-up truck.

Both Louise and Linda love life. They crack jokes and Louise says, “I say what I think and I will do things as long as I can and when the end comes, they will have to take me out of this little house feet-first.”