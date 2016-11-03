Love in a Shoebox launches gift drive

It’s time to wrap it up! And that’s just what Love in a Shoebox is getting ready to do. They’re helping Santa again this year. So, their head elf (aka, Traci Sell) has begun gathering and organizing. This is a lot of work and Elf Traci can’t do it alone.

Love in a Shoebox provides homeless and foster care children in Sonoma County with a shoebox filled with new, small, personal care items along with practical and fun gifts. In November, local nonprofits give Love in a Shoebox the name, age and gender of their children and a shoebox is filled for each child.

Some of the organizations that order these special shoeboxes are: Athena House; The Children’s Village; the YMCA; Legacy House; The Living Room; The Redwood Gospel Mission; The Boys & Girls Club; and SAY (Social Advocates for Youth).

Last year, Love in a Shoebox was able to fill 1,400 shoeboxes. This year they are asking for your help. There are two ways you can help:

• Donate items for the shoeboxes: socks; gloves; makeup; sippy cups; coloring books; rattles; nail polish; kids’ toothpaste; toddler toothbrushes; puzzle books; word search; Sodoku; manicure sets; and entertaining items for ages 0-3 and 12-18. Donations can be dropped off at Expressway Self Storage, 6001 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park.

• Volunteer: The holidays are about giving and there is nothing more rewarding than filling a shoebox for a homeless or foster child. For most of these children, the shoebox is the only gift they will receive. If you have an extra hour to give, please call Traci or Karen (707-588-8878) and sign up to put a smile on a child’s face. It will leave you with a heart filled with love and a smile on your face, too.

For more information, go to www.loveinashoebox.com and Love in a Shoebox/Facebook and “like” us. Love in a Shoebox is a program of SueCares, a qualified 501(c )(3) corporation, EIN #20-1667404.