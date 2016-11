Loud and Clear Music in Cotati will celebrate its sixth anniversary and the birthday of guitar great Jimi Hendrix on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m., with a Purple Haze performance led by Zone Music’s Frank Hayhurst and the Loud and Clear Hendrix Orchestra.

Those who attend can help support the Redwood Empire Food Bank by purchasing a $5 raffle ticket for a decorated Sara Davis painted Fender Stratocaster.

Loud and Clear Music 7886 Old Redwood Highway in Cotati.