Lopez, Carter looking to push schools to higher level

By: Irene Hilsendager

Susan Lopez was raised in the Twin Peaks area of San Francisco. She attended St. Finbar’s and went on to Terra Linda High School in Marin County. She attended the University of Santa Clara and received her teaching credentials from San Francisco State. Lopez actually started out being a French teacher at Tamalpais but then took a break to start a family. Her family consists of three grown-up daughters.

She moved to Petaluma 29 years ago and began working in the Waugh School District. She tested for multiple subjects and received her reading specialist credentials along with a Master’s degree. After working as a reading specialist and literacy coach, she went on to get her administrative credentials and became a principal.

Lopez came to the Rohnert Park-Cotati Unified School District in 2011, the same time that Dr. Robert Haley came to the area. She became a principal at Waldo Rohnert and has continuously stayed ever since, as she is very proud to be an administrator not at one but two Title One schools.

She focuses on academics and has proven to be a great success.

Susan has lofty goals for both John Reed and Waldo Rohnert. She will always make sure the students will be presented with a strong academic foundation that brings choice to go forward as students can do anything they choose.

Lopez says, “Where you come from does not define where you go as schools give you opportunities. I would like to think of looking back on my career and that I gave all children the opportunity as I feel my career was worthwhile.”

In 1963, John Reed was the first school built in Rohnert Park and now it houses 300 students on site. The sister school, Waldo Rohnert, was build in 1964 also has 300 children at the present.

Lopez says of both schools, “I am so happy and privileged to work with a great team as it makes a huge difference for many of the children.”

Over the next few weeks, The Community Voice’s Irene Hilsendager will write introductory pieces on the principals in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. This week, Rancho Cotate High School Principal Amie Carter is one of two featured.

Amy Carter, principal of the Rancho Cotate High School, was born in Utah in the Rocky Mountains area. She lived on a big farm with her parents and five brothers. She attended Brigham Young University and graduated from Northern Arizona University.

Amy received her Masters degree in Redirect and Community while attending CSU Stanislaus and also getting a second masters degree in Education Leadership. In the whole process she also ended up with a doctorate.

Her family relocated and landed in Sonoma County, which she thinks is the most beautiful location and loves it immensely. Carter, who is married, lives in Petaluma and was blessed with five daughters and proudly says there is a granddaughter on the way in December.

Skimming her thoughts back to where she started was a far cry from Sonoma County. Carter taught in Ripon, which is north of Modesto. She then came to Thomas Page Academy, serving there as the principal for one year. Upon hearing of a position opening for the high school, Carter put in her resume and has been there for five years.

Carter has great goals for the high school. She really wants to continue the efforts to be one of the top schools in Sonoma County. By looking at the students and the teachers, she knows that by following the protocol and curriculum to preparing the students for college and careers, she feels she can push Rancho Cotate to a higher level.

She said, “I think I really believe I was put on this planet to guard and protect children, which is my mission in life, and I have the career to do just that.”

Carter was reflecting on the high school and said, “I think we work so hard here at the Rancho Cotate High School that our efforts are starting to materialize in exciting ways, with students taking advance placements and in the process of doing innovated things for at risk students. We have a resource base which includes inclusion model and alternative educations programs such as flex and Phoenix. It is not just here and now but seeing improvements ten, twenty, or fifty years down the road and I am so proud to be part of that.”