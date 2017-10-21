Looking to develop your girl’s leadership skills? Try Girl Scouts

(NAPS)—If you’re ever the parent or grandparent of a girl, recent research from the University of Essex in England may provide some surprising but important information: Girls are more willing to take risks, speak up, and take on leadership roles when in single-gender environments.

In the study, researchers found that when in all-girl groups, female students had a 7.5 percent boost in their average marks. Other studies support the finding that single-gender environments provide more opportunities for girls to build confidence and have greater academic and life success, and that girls in single-gender environments are more likely to explore and pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects.

At a time when 81 percent of American voters think preparing girls for leadership roles should be a national priority, Girl Scouts of the USA—the preeminent leadership development organization for

girls—offers girls even more opportunities to learn skills and empower themselves with the experiences they need to succeed in life. And as the Girl Scout Research Institute (GSRI) releases new findings that confirm the outstanding leadership results that Girl Scouts exhibit compared to their non–Girl Scout peers, there has never been a better time to join.

Where To Turn

Participating in a single-gender group activity such as Girl Scouts can help girls develop key leadership skills they need to be successful in life. New GSRI research shows, compared to their peers, Girl Scouts are more likely to:

•Be leaders

•Have confidence in themselves and their abilities

•Act ethically and responsibly, and show concern for others

•Seek challenges and learn from setbacks

•Develop and maintain healthy relationships

•Identify and solve problems in their communities

•Take an active role in decision making

•Do better in school.

For over 100 years, Girl Scouts has helped girls become their best selves. Today, it’s 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world.

Now, there’s new programming designed to build girls’ skills and encourage their interest in STEM and the outdoors. In fact, the organization has just released 23 new STEM and outdoor badges, which are two areas that girls may not otherwise be encouraged to explore. Girls can design robots and race cars, go on environmentally conscious camping trips, create algorithms, collect data, try their hand at engineering and much more.

Further, the new programming is available to volunteers via a digital toolkit, which is intended to save time and make it even easier to support amazing experiences for girls. Leadership, collaboration and a commitment to personal development are the keys to creating engaged leaders, and that’s what girls gain from Girl Scouting, determined a study by Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. “Girls’ experiences and skill development in Girl Scouting had a dramatic impact on their sense of self,” said Dayle Savage, an assistant professor of the practice in leadership and organizations.

Learn More

For more information and to join or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/join.

Research reveals that girls in all-girl groups are more likely to express an interest in STEM subjects.