Looking for SoCo artists

While driving around the county, all eyes are being kept open for looking for good photography artists to invite them to the August Library Photography show. Diversity in both subject matter and artistry is what is being sought for upcoming shows.

The Aug. show will be set up for Sat., Aug. 3. All shows are open to the public Mon. Aug. 5 with an opening reception that evening. This event will run through Sat., Aug. 17. Volunteers are always needed for three hour shifts. If you want more information, Call Mary Rita Williamson at 707-291-7594,