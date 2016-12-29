Looking back on start of mail service to Rohnert Park, Cotati residents

By: Irene Hilsendager

Mail delivery to start in Rohnert Park, March 1961

Elmer Chadwick, the Cotati postmaster, said plans were in the works for inaugurating a daily mail delivery by carrier in certain portions of Rohnert Park and Cotati.

Mounted carrier and the rest by foot carrier will serve certain areas. The patrons that will be served by mounted carrier will provide mailboxes of the type used on rural routes and mounted so that the box will be accessible to the carrier.

Patrons who now have rural boxes may use them without change if they are located in front of the house or have the name and number on the box.

Patrons on the foot carrier routes will provide receptacles, which will protect the mail and is conveniently located for the carrier or door slots will be installed in accordance with Department specification.

In order to receive mail by city carrier, it is required that patrons will display their house numbers and provide proper receptacles for the mail.

• By July 1, 1961 Rohnert Park will have a doctor and a dentist with medical offices located in the Knudsen Building on Arlen Drive.

The doctor is Dr. Robert Seisum who was born in Latvia. Dr. Seisum was a displaced person, following the war he was employed by UNRRA and the United States Armed Forces in West Germany. Dr. Seisums will be coming from the Sonoma County Hospital in Santa Rosa. The dentist is Dr. Donald L. Davis who was born and raised in South Idaho. He attended Brigham Young University and the University of Idaho. Davis spent two years with the U.S. Navy. At the present he is on tour of duty in the Orient.

• The Rohnert Park Press was the current newspaper in March of 1961.

Managing editor was Betty Sibilia, Marguerite Hahn was the news editor, and Harold Bergstrom was the circulation manager with Paul Golis being the publisher. It is published every Wednesday at 6950 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park, Cotati, California. The Post Office Box is 253 with a phone number being SW5-5485 and the subscription rates were $2 yearly. At this time they were advertising for teenagers to help get out the newspaper.

Irene Hilsendager writes a weekly historical column.