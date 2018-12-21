Long-term residents need a home

By: Mickey Zeldes

As 2018 comes to a close I’m looking around at those animals that have been with us for too much of the year. Sometimes we have what we call “project animals”; those that we know have issues (age, behavior, or medical) and will be hard to place. Others seem random and there’s no clear reason why they are overlooked time after time. The cage next to them might turn over again and again and there they sit.

Here are a few of our long-timers – perhaps by putting their sad stories out there, together we can help find them the right home before the year ends. They, like all our guests, are dreaming of a home for the holidays!

Bella is a special-needs dog. She is a beautiful German shepherd with big ears that have a slight comical tilt to them. She is about four-years-old and was surrendered because her family didn’t think they had enough room for her. That was back in July! She is very sweet and loving towards people; always checking in and seeing if there’s something you might need. She loves to play fetch and be groomed – has never shown any aggression. But she is super reactive to dogs and cats; so she’s clearly not a dog park candidate and walking her would be a challenge if there are other animals around. She has made some dog friends here but it takes some patience – not that she shows aggression. It’s more like a fearful “you stay away from me” warning bark that she gives. Through a fence she can be quite fierce and will protect her yard to the max. She also has unusual webbing on her feet which tend to get infected and will need on-going care. Know anyone with shepherd experience that’s willing to take on a special dog?

Why is Sweetheart still here? She came to us as a stray in June and soon became everyone’s favorite. A beautiful long-haired brown tabby that we’re guesstimating to be about five years old, she is still playful but generally calm and relaxed. She showed an interest in our kittens and was soon a nanny-cat sharing a room with some older kittens, grooming and loving on them. Month after month she was with an ever rotating group of kittens as they found homes. Sadly everyone overlooked this fabulous cat as an adoption candidate too. She’s getting a bit depressed and starting to resent the kittens so we pulled her out of the room and now she’s in a cage with just one other cat. All she wants is a lap to curl up in and someone to fuss over her. And if there’s another kitten/cat in the home, she’s more than willing to share!

Dally, a one-year-old, petite, short-haired Calico, came to us all the way from Kern County. We transferred her in when we heard they had a young mom-cat with eight tiny babies and no room in the shelter for her. She was a good mom but eight is a lot of kittens to nurse so we had to help her out. When the babies were finally eating and separated from her, she developed mastitis and had to have two mastectomies and antibiotics for the infection. After that healed she caught a bad kitty cold and was in sick bay for quite a while – not surprising given how compromised her immune system was! She finally was well enough to be spayed and is now up for adoption. Through all this her sweet, playful and loving personality shone through.

Billy, a short-haired white and grey cat, came to us in June along with his two other cat-mates when his person had to move into senior housing and outdoor cats were not allowed. Although Billy has lived outside all nine-years of his life, he took immediately to the comforts of an indoor lifestyle. It was a major change for him, though and to help him cope we put him on Fluoxetine (Prozac). He’s a little shy and would probably do best in a quiet home with one, or possibly two, laps for him to nap in. We did a blood-panel so we could tell Billy’s health is overall pretty good and because he’s a senior his adoption fee is only $45.

These animals have been here too long and it’s up to all of us to change that! Check out their photos on our website (rpanimalshelter.org) or better yet come on by and meet them in "furson". Then share their stories and help them ring in 2019 in a home of their own.

Upcoming Events

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sa.t 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.