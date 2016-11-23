Locals SAY fight to end youth homelessness is on

By: Irene Hilsendager

Rohnert Park mayor among 50 who slept outside on cold, rainy night in battle to get kids off streets

Gina Belforte and Wayne Sutton, members of the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati, along with 48 others spent a cold, wet Friday night outside in the elements in support of the Social Advocates for Youth Development.

Friday night, Nov. 19, was not a warm and blissful night for the local professionals and civic leaders who said they would give up their warm homes to sleep outside, as so many of Sonoma County’s youths do every night until they can get into the Say Dream Center.

More than $175,000 was raised and collected through many donations to support the Dream Center, which is a shelter for many former foster children who have outgrown the system and also includes homeless young people. But it also gives career training and counseling and other programs that will help to stabilize their young lives.

Staggering homeless numbers

More than 600 people younger than 25 years of age are on the cold streets any given night. Nearly 3,000 people in Sonoma County are homeless and really needy. Although most are in the age range of 18-24, at times kids as young as 12 can be found homeless. Most of the youths will tell you that many are homeless because the family became homeless or some teens were kicked out of the homes or left because of abuse or some just have psychological problems and don’t like to be confined to their homes.

SAY opened the Dream Center, formerly the Warwick Hospital, last winter and usually about 63 foster children who outgrew the system will take advantage of the Dream Center.

As the people circled to hear speeches by Cat Cvengros, Matt Martin and Supervisor James Gore, they also were given a sleeping pad, a piece of cardboard and a tarp. Everyone had to sleep on the SAY campus. About 150 people from the community showed up to the candlelight vigil to bring donations and to give their support and love. Dinner was served around 8 p.m. by another Rotarian, Gerard Guidice from Sally Tomatoes, and then each person had to explain why they said “yes” to sleeping outside at the Say Center.

Around 10 p.m., everyone was told to find sleeping quarters. People slept under tables, on tables, in doorways, under eaves, in boxes or under tarps and the worst of all was the rain hit around midnight. Within an hour some were wet and had to find new shelters, some were drenched and others worried about their neighbors. A strong wind picked up during the night and to many, 6 a.m. could not come soon enough.

Breakfast was served at 6 a.m., again by Sally Tomatoes, and a short debriefing ensued. Many have now gained a clearer picture of what each child goes through when spending a sleepless night under adverse conditions.

Opening eyes to homeless plight

Dr. Wayne Sutton said, “My eyes were really opened on this exercise. I know it happens but I am not seeing it happen.”

SAY does not mess around as they go out into camps and offer outreach programs for all, along with psychological counseling and job placements. SAY does not give it a Band-Aid patch but really helps the youths get back on their feet.

After this exercise many have asked themselves what happens to these homeless youths at night. How do these kids protect themselves? Where do they go to find a few hours of sleep? If a homeless child gets sick, how do they find shelters and what about food and medicine? Do we as citizens of Sonoma County think of that while we crawl into our warm beds at night? Matt Martin, the Executive Director of SAY said it best, “if you go to an elementary school and ask the students what they want to be when they grow up, not one child will say homeless or living in poverty. Not one! Although we have many homeless people in Sonoma County, we should also be proud of the 7,777 that the county and the Dream Center have helped last year by receiving huge donations and big backers.”

“This was very enlightening and emotional to see all of this and taking part of the exercise.” said Dr. Sutton.