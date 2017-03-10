Kids & Pets
March 10, 2017
Local students to compete in Future Chefs on March 15

March 10, 2017

While healthy eating can be a challenge for kids and parents, students from kindergarten through the eighth grade in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District will use their creativity and culinary skills to make healthy breakfast recipes in the Sodexo’s 2017 Future Chefs Challenge on Wednesday, March 15 at Lawrence Jones Middle School from 3:30-6 p.m.

The national initiative, which is in its sixth year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to get active and creative in the kitchen. CRPUSD students are joining more than 2,600 other students representing more than 1,300 Sodexo-served school sites in 30 states nationally.

There were 53 fourth and fifth-grade students who submitted healthy comfort food recipes and the 10 best were selected to participate in the district-wide finals event. 

Finalists will prepare and present their creations before being assessed on criteria including originality, taste, ease of presentation, kid friendliness and use of healthy ingredients. CRPUSD joins 256 other school districts across the country holding Future Chefs events throughout February and March. The winning student from each participating district will be considered for regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com. 

“According to the American Heart Association, about one in every three American kids and teens is overweight or obese,” said Stephen Dunmore, CEO North America, Schools, Sodexo. “This staggering statistic demonstrates why it is more important than ever to engage youth to become advocates for their own health.”

Judging for the contest starts at 5:15 p.m. Lawrence Jones Middle School is located at 5151 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park.