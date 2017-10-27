Local restaurants feeding the community to assist fire relief efforts

By: Stephanie Derammelaere

Many restaurants and stores all over Sonoma County and beyond have been helping with fire relief efforts, including some of our local establishments. From feeding first responders, to delivering food to shelters, to even using their location as a shelter, these local businesses felt compelled to do what they could to help our community in a time of need.

Rohnert Park-based Sally Tomatoes opened their restaurant as an evacuation center for two days, starting on Monday morning, October 9 and fed people breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as housed people overnight.

“I talked to Commander Johnson of Rohnert Park Public Safety about opening our restaurant as an evacuation center, and he said “it’d have to be on your dime, since you’re not authorized’,” says Sally Tomatoes Co-Founder Gerard Giudice. “It was something we wanted to do and we opened 6am Monday morning. We needed two full-time staff to just field the phone calls and evacuees starting coming in from all over.”

Giudice estimates that about 100 people came in and out throughout the day, and about 30 to 40 people spent the night.

Since then, they have helped in myriad of ways, from feeding first responders in Petaluma, to feeding 200 people at a shelter in Petaluma, to feeding children at the SAY (Social Advocates for Youth) Dream Center. In addition, Sally Tomatoes has been feeding Kaiser employees for over a week. With the Santa Rosa hospital and offices closed, the Rohnert Park location has been overwhelmed and the restaurant has been making food deliveries to help out staff.

“We produce large events but emotionally you’re not ready for this,” says Giudice. “It’s not the slicing, and preparing, and production of it, it’s the emotional thing that’s extremely draining.”

Mountain Mike’s Pizza’s owners, the Chandi Family, had to evacuate themselves. In addition, one of their Santa Rosa restaurants was heavily damaged and the one on Cleveland Avenue burned down. However, despite their own losses, they immediately reached out to their community.

“The owners gave us carte-blanche to help whoever needed it,” said Kevin Eshleman, General Manager of the two Rohnert Park locations. “We were sending out groups of five to ten pizzas at a time to the Rohnert Park police and fire stations, the Santa Rosa police station, and to many shelters.”

The restaurants sent pizzas to first responders and to shelters from Petaluma to Santa Rosa, and estimates that they donated at least 100 pizzas, from the Rohnert Park locations alone.

“We were just trying to take care of people,” says Eshleman. “It was a very busy time. We used any free moment we had to try to send out pizzas.”

On Thursday, October 26, all Mountain Mike’s locations will be giving a portion of the day’s sales to disaster relief. At the time of this writing, the exact amount and charity is yet to be determined, but Eshleman predicts that it will be from 30 to 40 percent of all sales and most likely it will go towards the United Way, or some organization that can guarantee that the funds will benefit those locals in need.

“I love working for Mountain Mike’s because the owners are so community involved,” says Eshleman. “It changes the morale of employees and they are all proud to work here.”

The owner of Hana Japanese Restaurant in Rohnert Park, Ken Tominaga, got evacuated himself on Sunday, Oct. 8 and the restaurant was closed the next day so all his neighbors who were also evacuated had a place to rest and eat. By the next day the restaurant had reopened for the public and started making and delivering food to first responders, shelters, and private homes – whoever needed help. Some of their distributors in San Francisco made fish and meat donations to help the cause. Tominaga estimates that they donated from 70 to 100 meals per day for over two weeks.

Many local stores pitched in to help the effort as well. The local Rohnert Park Safeway store donated close to 300 sandwiches and salads to PG&E workers and to helpers at the Paradise Pet Resort who were taking in animals for the free shelter they were offering to displaced pet owners.

The Red Cross approached the Rohnert Park Costco and besides a very large monetary donation from the Costco Corporation, the local Costco donated fresh food for local shelters.

“It’s great that the whole community was involved,” said Jordan Jannelle, Membership Manager at the Rohnert Park Costco.

Bear Republic Brewing Company has been helping out in several ways, including giving free meals to any first responder at their restaurants in both Healdsburg and Rohnert Park. They are also collaborating with Russian River Brewing and the King Ridge Foundation to raise money for the victims of the wildfires, and have raised $169,591 at the time of this writing.

For the next 30 days, 50 cents on every case of Bear Republic beer sold will be donated to raise funds to help those affected. In addition, many of their wholesalers and distributors are matching those funds up to 50 cents per case, or are making a one-time donation.