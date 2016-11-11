Local races remain unsettled

The presidential election went well into the night, as did local elections for the Cotati City Council and the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. Donald Trump has won the presidency but the local races have yet to be decided.

As of 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, election returns showed Vice Mayor Susan Harvey, Councilman John Dell’Osso, and Councilwoman Wendy Skillman leading the race for the Cotati City Council. There were three seats up on the line, and it appears each incumbent will retain their seat. The closest to come to threatening any of the incumbents was challenger Eris Weaver.

The race for three seats available on the Cotati-Rohnert Park School remains tight. Challenger Timothy Nonn leads all contestants with 30.2 percent of the vote, followed by incumbent Jennifer Wiltermood with 25.3 percent and challenger Christina Gillies with 22.8 percent.

Measure C, the $80 million school bond, currently leads with 61.5 percent of the vote. To pass, 55 percent is needed.

Measure Y, the library sales tax, also currently holds the lead with 69.7 percent.