Pou Peleti-Gore, 2011 graduate from Rancho Cotate High School, sings along with his Oregon Ducks football team after they defeated California Golden Bears, 42-24 at California Memorial Stadium. After graduating from Rancho, Peleti-Gore went to Santa Rosa Junior College, graduated with an Associate’s Degree and then transferred to the University of Oregon where he was able to fulfill a childhood dream of playing for the Ducks football team.

