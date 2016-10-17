Local photo goes to Washington

Emily Melton’s picture on display at Vice President Biden’s residence

A photograph by Emily Melton, of Rohnert Park, is on display at Vice President Joe Biden’s residence in Washington, D.C., along with images from nine other kids from across the country as part of a new collaboration between National Geographic Kids and Dr. Jill Biden, second lady of the United States, to celebrate young photographers.

The Bidens have always displayed rotating art in the Vice President’s residence for guests to enjoy, and this new project, which launched in July 2015, showcases the work of budding photographers.

Each month, National Geographic Kids editors will select top photographs from My Shot, National Geographic’s moderated photo community for kids that complies with federal regulations for children’s online privacy protection. Those photos will then be exhibited on a rotating digital frame at the Vice President’s residence, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy multiple amazing photographs each month. Highlighted kids will also receive a digital “VP” badge for their Nat Geo Kids My Shot page.

“I was practicing flute and had a sudden inspiration to take a picture of something I love doing,” Emily Melton, an 8th-grader at Harvest Christian School in Petaluma said. “I had put my flute down on top of a piece of sheet music and I thought it would make a good picture, so I grabbed my camera. I am honored that my picture was chosen to be put on display.”

“Joe and I are proud to bring the creativity of so many young photographers from across the country into our home and to see the world through their lens,” Jill Biden said. “I am so impressed by the incredible talent and professionalism of these kid photographers, and I look forward to sharing their work with our family, friends and all those who visit the Vice President’s Residence.”

“I’m thrilled to join Dr. Biden in congratulating the extraordinarily talented young photographers whose images have been selected for display at the Vice President’s Residence,” said National Geographic Society President and CEO Gary E. Knell. “National Geographic is committed to inspiring, educating and celebrating young people, because they are the leaders who will protect our planet in the future.”

To view the 10 images on display in the Vice President’s Residence and other amazing photos, visit http://kids-myshot.nationalgeographic.com/.