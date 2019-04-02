Local nonprofit to host Santa Rosa fundraiser for homeless veterans

On Saturday, April 13, eleven ballroom dance teams—local “stars” paired with professional dancers—will compete before a live audience at the 4th Annual Dancing with the Stars and Stripes fundraiser at Sonoma Country Day School’s Jackson Theater in Santa Rosa. Proceeds from the event will benefit Veterans Resource Centers of America (“VRC”), an established nonprofit that serves homeless and at-risk veterans in California, Arizona and Nevada. To purchase tickets, vote for your favorite dance team, or get more information including sponsorship opportunities and raffle prizes, visit the event website at www.dancingwiththestarsandstripes.org.

“Dancing with the Stars and Stripes will help raise awareness and much-needed funds for the agency so we can continue to address the unique needs of the veteran community,” said Peter Cameron, President and CEO of VRC. “This event gets better every year, and we encourage you to come out and enjoy a fun evening with us, see the dancers give their best and learn more about the many services we provide to veterans.”

All seats at this year’s event are general admission. A pre-show reception begins at 6 p.m. for VIP pass holders, who are granted early entry for best seat selection. Entry for general admission ticketholders begins at 6:30 p.m. and the main event starts at 7:30. VIP pass holders will enjoy live music and appetizers prepared by talented chefs Carlo Cavallo of B&V Whiskey Bar and Grille and Ed Metcalfe of Sushi Moto’s, as well as wine, beer and desserts from local sponsors, all included in the VIP admission price. Beer, wine, coffee, and light snacks will be available for purchase by general admission ticket holders. Don’t miss your chance to win eight nights’ lodging in Maui’s Napili Bay, five nights in Oahu, or one of several other great raffle prizes. Participants in the raffle are not required to attend the event or be present at the drawing to win.

