Local news briefs

Cotati yard sale

Donation drop off Fri., March 29 Sale Sat., March 30 Time: 9 a.m.-1p.m.At the Cotati Room, 216 East School Street, behind City Hall Donations will be accepted Fri., March 29, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cotati Room. The 2nd Annual Cotati Community Yard Sale! Come on down to get some new to you items and support the Recreation Department. We will be in the Cotati Room (behind City Hall) from 9 a.m.-1p.m. Stop by to say hi and maybe you’ll find the hidden treasures you’ve be searching for! If you have donations to drop off, we will be accepting them Fri. afternoon from 4-7. p.m. behind City Hall. Hope to see you there! Questions? Call 707-665-4222 or email awilson@cotaticity.org.

Dog license due

All dog license renewals are due by March 31 to avoid any late fees.

The City of Cotati Ordinance 7.12.060 Dog license required-Every owner of a dog which is four months or age or older, which is kept in the city, shall obtain a dog license. The annual fee is imposed by the resolution of the City Council, and shall be paid by the dog owner.

If you know longer own the dog, or live in the city limits of Cotati, please let us know so that we can update our records.

All dogs must have current rabies vaccination and proof from your Veterinarian.