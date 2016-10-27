Local middle school runners shine in final meet of season

Lawrence Jones Middle School’s girls and Technology Middle School’s boys won their divisions at the North County League Cross Country Finals last week at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa.

LJMS won the girls large-school division, finishing with 27 points while Kenilworth of Petaluma was second with 37. Technology’s boys finished the small-school division with 42 points, ahead of Healdsburg, which finished with 51.

The LJMS boys were second in the large-school division with 33, while Kenilworth won with 22 points. Technology did not have enough girls running to register a team score, but Nyema Mitchell was fifth in that division.

Lizzie Beiswanger, who was second in the regular-season finale last week, captured the championship by finishing with a time of 13 minutes, 17 seconds, while teammate Ryann Nelson was third in 13:44. Other LJMS placers were Madison Moore, sixth in 14:36; Madie Dee, eighth in 14:58 and Siata Walker, 13th at 15:46.

LJMS’ Jared Hayes placed first overall with a time of 11:56 in the boys’ large-school division, while teammate Aiden Streeter was fifth at 12:26. Other LJMS finishers were: Abel Calvillo, eight in 13:10; Porter Stein, ninth at 13:11; and Isaac Stein, 10th at 13:11.

Technology’s Sai Vadrawaie was third among small-school boys at 12:55, while teammate Fabian Garcia was sixth at 13:02. Other finishers for Technology included: Brendon Streeter, seventh at 13:06; Spencer Matticola, ninth at 13:09’ and David Murcia, 17th at 14:28.