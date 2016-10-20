Local group moving to stamp out polio

By: Irene Hilsendager

Wretched disease rears its ugly head

When we speak of polio in this day and age, it seems people are thinking of the 1940s or 1950s and mostly in some foreign country.

But polio has reared its ugly head again after it was thought to be eradicated from most countries.

The history of polio extends into prehistory but it was at its peak in the 40s and 50s where polio would paralyze or kill over half a million people worldwide every year.

There was fear and many responses to these epidemics and most certainly peak public reaction. It would spur new development of methods to prevent and treat this disease and revolutionize medical philanthropy. Two polio vaccines were developed and would eliminate some polio in all but two countries.

In the 1950s, many polio cases were kept in a tank respirator better known as the iron lung. Since breathing was an acute problem, A. Philip Drinker and Louis Agassiz Shaw at the Harvard University invented a device that could maintain respiration artificially until a person could breathe on their own. The machine was powered by an electric motor and the pump would change the pressure inside the airtight metal box, pulling air in and out of the lungs. This was a very cumbersome piece of equipment and would sit in many kitchens as bedrooms were unusually small in that era. The side of the tank had portal windows so attendants could reach in and adjust arms, legs, sheets or hot packs. In 1959 there were 1,200 people using tank respirators in the United States and in 2004 it was down to 39.

Rotary members have taken it upon themselves to eradicate this disease and make it their mission for a project. Rotary members, Rotoractors, WHO, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have addressed this with the Endgame Strategic Plan.

Now polio is on the verge of being eliminated from the world, but the virus remains endemic in only two parts of the globe: Northern Nigeria and the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. When it was reported that Nigeria, a country that was thought polio free, had two new cases, within a very short time three Sonoma State Rotaract students, two from their sister club in the Eleuthera Bahamas, along with Rancho Cotati Rotary members, signed up to go on a West Africa project faire where they learned firsthand how to eradicate polio and how to further education.

Rotary members remain resilient in the face of challenges and today they simply roll up their sleeves and double the effort to rid the world of this devastating disease. Rotary members in Nigeria are already hard at work to support the outbreak response and the network will be tapped very quickly to protect children in surrounding countries.

Sierra Mayer, a senior at Sonoma State University and a Rotoractor has worked very hard behind the scenes to organize and support those that have left to go to Nigeria. Sierra was supposed to go, but due to some hiccups in the system, was not able to go with her sister Rotoractors. World Polio Day is Oct. 24 and if you are able, a nice donation should be made to a local Rotary Club to help stem this disease and with prayers and help from various organizations, polio will be a thing of the past. Mayer studied in Wales for a year and started a Rotary Club. She says that they keep in touch so they do have that international connection.

There is a video on YouTube about the Sonoma State University Rotaract No Mo Po program. The story was narrated and produced by SSU Rotaract students interviewing the director of pediatrics at Kaiser along with two opinioned mothers against immunization. The film exposes the weak reasoning of not vaccinating; parents especially in West County. The same SSU students were part of World Polio day trying to reach the last three countries that have polio and trying to rid polio around the globe, yet Sonoma County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.

In the October issue of the Rotarian magazine, it is reported that Pakistan has also said that they have received reports of polio cases again in the country. The fight in Pakistan isn’t only against polio but also for prenatal care, routine immunizations, and hygiene and nutrition education.

At Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, the largest hospital in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, teams of vaccinators are positioned around the medical campus. Each team will immunize about 200 children per day.

Rotoractors from Sonoma State University, Amal Ahmed and Tesia Robles Henderson and Ellka Strunk along with one from Florida and the Bahamas, have already left for Nigeria to roll up their sleeves to try and be part of the eradication of polio.