Local girl survives Vegas shooting

News
October 6, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Kobi Buckley makes it to the end zone - Cougars 5-0 Arrest of local teacher’s aide California Survivors of Las Vegas Mass Shooting Can Apply To State for Help Sonoma County helping to solve labor and housing shortage in local Sonoma vineyards Rohnert Park woman caught in crossfire of gunfire during Las Vegas massacre at Mandalay Bay Enjoy Oktoberfest while supporting a great cause Rancho Cotate football discusses NFL players taking a knee and the importance of free speech Local stargazing: SSU opens new observatory Camp Cotati PJ party a fun alternative for kids this Columbus Day Cotati City Council pushes for skate park The impact of fake news Rancho Cotate Cougars defeat three time NCS champs, Campolindo Cougars Student center opens for youths RP sees case of carjacking at knifepoint Urged to prep for earthquakes Drunk driver hits four cars, one person goes to hospital Rohnert Park works on ADA Transition Plan Sonoma bank robber still on the loose Health of the planet: What we do as individuals Sonoma County reacts to DACA decision, shows unwavering support for ‘dreamers’ Team John Henry participated in Giants Race fundraiser at AT&T Park Sew for the Beauty of It Marin-Sonoma mosquito vector study finds no cases of West Nile Virus DUI driver drives off road and gets car stuck on SMART RR tracks New mandatory ordinance for car charging stations Rancho Cougars show strong start to football season dominating the Analy Tigers Former Exchange Bank building in Cotati approved for make-over A Taste of the Islands right here in Penngrove Sizzling North Bay heat wave breaks records Penngrove’s Fire and Suds music festival-Saturday September 9 School board trustee alleges harassment was form of retaliation for running on reformative platform Annual California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce convention SMART Train celebrates start of service Rohnert Park motorcyclist killed by drunk driver Construction on schedule at Rancho 7th annual Pacific Islanders Festival Chess ‘Queen of Katwe’ visits RP How you can help the people of Houston Backpacks and books, students start their first day of school Annual Accordion Festival brings music, culture and dance to Cotati A new school year New team, new coach, new method of practice SSU students annual school year kick off Rohnert Park and Cotati citizens come out for safety tips and fun at annual National Night Out RP City Council one step closer to vision of downtown Update from March 8 Bomb Threat Cotati holds peaceful solidarity event Self-Proclaimed “Downtown L.A. Predator” in Rohnert Park Airbnb homes no longer allowed in Rohnert Park Self-proclaimed L.A. predator booted out after community outcry Brothel found RP City Council OK’s new roof project for Spreckels Theatre Local team sets goal of $100,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Cotati City Council votes to approve change to code violations Rancho Cotate High School bomb threat up date Ribbon cutting event introduces the new and improved Richard Crane Elementary School Japanese students enjoy visiting Rohnert Park 54 miles of road work to cause delays for some local roads Congressman Thompson holds town hall meeting in RP

Local girl survives Vegas shooting

  • Savanna Chasco

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
October 6, 2017

A 2015 Rancho Cotate High School graduate is OK after being shot once in the back during a rain of gunfire at a Jason Aldean concert late Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a 64-year-old man opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the adjacent Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 59 people and injuring over 500.

Savanna Chasco, a junior at University Nevada, Reno, was attending a concert with her friend when a barrage of shots rang out into the crowd of 22,000, striking Chasco, who then was able to find aid and was transported to a hospital to be treated.

In an interview with Chasco’s father, Eddie Chasco, it was confirmed that his daughter was only shot once in the back and not twice. The medical attention she received in a local Vegas hospital consisted of locating the bullet, which was found lodged between two vertebrae, according to Chasco’s father.

Savanna has yet to undergo any surgery according to her father since for now it is OK to leave the bullet in until she can go to her own orthopedic doctor, her father said.

Her father Eddie explained how she was able to reach safety and call out for help for an EMT, who eventually came by, administered aid and loaded her into an ambulance along with four other wounded people.

“She was talking with us on the phone and we were confirming that she was shot, you could here rapid gunfire in the background… We told her to stop where she was and we had her walk over to the MGM and have her just start calling out for help and then an EMT approached her and then after that another paramedic showed up and three nurses and they were able to treat her a little bit and then put her in an ambulance,” Chasco explained. “She was put in there with four other people... and there was one person they were trying to resuscitate but by the time they got to the hospital, they didn’t make it.”

Chasco’s parents, Lavina and Eddie, reportedly drove to Las Vegas to meet their daughter since Las Vegas McCarran Airport had been temporarily shut down.

When asked what was going through his head when he learned what happened and that his daughter had been shot, Chasco said it was the one time where he felt helpless as a parent.

“Literally nothing was going through my mind. It was the first  time as a parent that I felt helpless. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t

know how to get here fast enough… I couldn’t be Superman,” Chasco said.

Chasco also said he is thankful that Savanna is up and can walk and is coherent, however, overcoming the mental impact of this tragic event will be the next mountain that Savanna and her family will have to conquer.

“We’re thankful that she is up, we’re thankful that she can walk, that she’s talking, she’s coherent… we’re thankful for all of that. However, she still has a bullet in her back, we still have to address that and we have the physical and mental aspect of it to conquer now,” he said.

Chasco graduated from Rancho in 2015, where she was a cheerleader with the Rohnert Park Warrior’s Football and Cheer organization, according to a family friend source who wished to remain unnamed.

Commander Aaron Johnson of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said he is certainly grateful that Savanna is OK.

“Her family is big in youth sports and being involved in our community and our hearts go out to them… thank goodness she wasn’t killed,” Commander Johnson said. “This is so crazy, I mean it’s just mind boggling just the impact that this has had. We need to realize that even with planning and preparation, you never know when you are going to be faced with a critical incident.”

The shooter, Stephen Paddock, who allegedly killed himself before Las Vegas Police arrived on scene, was found with 23 guns in his hotel room, according to the Washington Post.

If you want to check on a loved one who may have been affected by the shooting or is missing, call (866)535-5654.

 

 