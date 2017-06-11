Local farmers markets are in full swing

By: Irene Hilsendager

Cotati Farmers Market in 16th year

The Cotati Farmers Market is held every Thursday evening from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the La Plaza Park where vendors and merchants meet and show their fresh fruits, vegetables and other types of wares. This is a friendly spot for attendees to enjoy music blasting from the bandstand and shop for their weekly groceries at many different types of stands under the shaded tents.

When visiting the park, people are encouraged to relax and enjoy themselves sitting on their own lawn chairs or lounging on blankets. Picnic tables are nearby and everyone is able to chat with neighbors or simply let your children explore the city playground where inflatable ”jumpies” are stationed around the park.

The summer market features many upcoming bands and this year the market is larger than previous years. New vendors joining this year are Mak’s Deli, Kona Ice and Chay’s Organic Farm all the way from Watsonville. Also featured are locally grown flower bouquets, locally raised eggs, Local Dish is bringing burgers and chicken wings while Big Table Catering brings sweet desserts. The Cotati Chamber of Commerce serves wine and beers. Some of the upcoming bands will be Fly by Train, Heather Normandale and Now & Zen. The market is operated by Agricultural Community Events Farmers’ Markets who also operates 11 other markets in the Sonoma and Marin Counties. Plenty of free parking is available. Dogs on leashes are permitted with very limited access in the park but not near food vendors.

Summer camps are also available through the city’s Park and Recreation Departments.

July 8th will be Cotati’s 25th Annual Kids day Parade and Festival from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attend the free pancake breakfast at the Church of the Oaks from 7-10 a.m. and starting at 9 a.m. all persons interested in the parade are requested to line up at City Hall on E. School St. Since this year’s theme is Cotati Celebrates Culture, all vendors and guests are invited to dress up in celebration of their culture.

The parade will run down through downtown Cotati on Old Redwood Highway and shall end at La Plaza Park where the festival will continue until 2 p.m. Fiz Nik’ Rick will be the emcee and live entertainment throughout the day.

Star Kids Productions musical theatre, Music to My Ears Theatre group and a band from Alchemia, a school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be performing. The most coveted awards are for the child and adult pie eating contest and the original Cotati crawl, the Diaper Derby. Sonoma Clean Power will sponsor a rock wall along with pony rides, face painting and Lego building and more.

This Cotati tradition is free to everyone. Sponsors, vendors and parade entrances are welcome. For more information, visit www.cotatikidsyday.org or call Ashley Wilson at 707-665-4222 or email awilson@cotaticity.org.