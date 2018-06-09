Local farmerâ€™s market ensures a good time

It’s that time of year again – time for purchasing crisp greens, juicy tomatoes, pungent herbs and more fresh produce straight from local farms at your nearby farmer’s market. Rohnert Park’s farmer’s market started June 1 and is continuing every Friday through August 31 and Cotati’s market opened yesterday and continues every Thursday through August 30. Both markets are predicted to be larger than they have been in past years, with many efforts made to recruit new vendors at both locations.

“In Cotati we’ll have Thai Essence, which will offer Thai Food, as well as Lola’s Spanish cuisine which will offer paella,” says Kelly Smith, Executive Director of Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets which manages both farmer’s markets, as well as those in Boyes Hot Springs, Fairfax, Tiburon, Kenwood, Novato, Petaluma and Santa Rosa. “There will be a lot more to offer at both locations. At Rohnert Park we will have our normal favorites like Killer Baking Company and Trader Jim’s pineapple whips. The lobster truck will make monthly visits.”

The Rohnert Park farmer’s market will also boast a couple of new agricultural vendors including a business selling local, organic olive oil and a local meat producer from Sonoma Mountain who will offer pork and beef. Other agricultural vendors include The Patch, with tomatoes and peppers, Neufeld Farms and Schletewitz Family Farm offering stone fruits, the Ortiz Family Farm and an organic strawberry vendor who will also bring vegetables. Cotati’s line-up will be similar minus the olive oil producer.

Some of the farms are local to Sonoma County and others, like the stone fruit vendors, come from as far away as Fresno and Kingsburg.

“All of the fruit that comes from the central valley are still going to be sweeter and fresher than what you’re going to find in a store,” says Smith. “The fruit that comes out of a store, if you don’t watch the labels, could be coming from South America, Mexico, or other states. That is the nice thing about the certified California farmer’s market system is that we are one of the few states that regulate who can come to farmer’s markets. It’s only California farmers and they have to be certified through the agricultural department in order to sell at a certified farmer’s market. So there are some regulations they have to adhere to. That gives the consumers that transparency to feel really confident that they’re supporting California farms.”

As in years past, besides fresh produce, homemade products and delicious food trucks, visitors will be treated to free concerts from a variety of local bands and musicians. Bands playing in Rohnert Park throughout the summer range from The Igniters, playing classic rock & roll, to Beatles Flashback, a Beatles tribute band, to the Soulshine Blues Band and many more. Cotati’s opening market will feature the Ricky Ray Band.

Both markets will also feature fun activities for families with children, such as a petting zoo and pony rides in Cotati and jumpy inflatables at both markets. Some evenings will also have fun themes. For example, Rohnert Park’s opening night had a beach theme and visitors were encouraged to bring beach balls and beach towels. The July 27 market will offer zucchini races where participants can build a car out of a zucchini, roll it down the track, and win a prize for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place.

“For both markets, they’re all about community which is one ‘Farmer’s’ from page 3of the pieces to our mission statement – bringing communities together while supporting agriculture,” says Smith. “The customers, supporters and visitors all know one another. It’s a really safe place to bring your kids and families and hang out and unwind after work. It’s a safe and easy way to spend your time and also do your shopping so you’re really killing two birds with one stone, so to speak.”