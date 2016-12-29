Local election top story of 2016

From local elections to the retirement of a fire chief and a legendary football coach to the death of one of Rohnert Park’s most beloved residents to the passing of a proposition legalizing marijuana, 2016 proved to be an eventful year locally.

The staff at The Community Voice sat down to develop a top-10 list of stories in 2016, and the following is that list.

• 1. Nonn wins seat on board of trustees

Tim Nonn was the big winner in this local political cycle when he claimed a seat on the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Board of Trustees by winning the most votes of the four candidates running. Jennifer Wiltermood, then the school board president, also was reelected.

Meanwhile, the incumbents in the Cotati City Council election – Vice Mayor Susan Harvey, Councilman John Dell’Osso and Councilwoman Wendy Skillman – all prevailed. Measure C, an $80 million bond measure put forth by the CRPUSD board, scored a surprisingly easy victory, and Measure Y, a bond measure benefitting the Sonoma County Library, won by an even bigger margin than Measure C.

“What I hope it means is people want to improve the school district, and that’s what Chrissa and I have been saying,” Nonn said on Wednesday morning. “We want to improve student achievement and improve conditions for teachers and the support staff. That’s why they passed Measure C. I’m going to trust that’s what voters were saying. And I’m going to work as hard as can to improve school district and schools.”

Measure C, the only bond measure on the ballot in the county that had organized opposition, passed with 62.3 percent (8,826) of the vote. Only 55 percent was needed for passage.

• 2. SMART noise, delays irk citizens

Two issues proved irksome to city officials in both Rohnert Park and Cotati. The first was the noise of the trains blowing their horns when approaching crossings, and the second was the fact that service that had been scheduled to begin in the spring will not start until at least the late spring of 2017.

Both city councils heard citizens complain about the train noise and asked if anything could be done to silence the horns. The topic of quiet zones along certain portions of the tracks was broached.

Some of the councilmembers themselves voiced their displeasure with the trains but when all was said and done, the council came to the consensus there was nothing it could do about the SMART trains’ horns and whistles.

“I actually think the sound is horrible, too,” RP Councilwoman Pam Stafford said. “I lived in San Bruno…half a block from railroad tracks and over the flight pattern of an airport. Nothing compares to the noise that comes out of that SMART train. The biggest complaints I get from the community are what’s going on with State Farm and the horn from the SMART train. That is the most annoying noise. It’s not even people along the railroad tracks. People in G section and R section tell me that noise wakes them up in the morning.”

Federal law states a train must begin blowing its horn 15-20 seconds before reaching a crossing and in specific pattern – two long horn blows, one short horn blow and one long whistle blast. That process must be repeated until the train reaches the crossing.

There are other times when the train engineer must blow the horn. If the engineer sees trespassers on tracks or anyone resembling a construction worker or wearing orange vest, he or she must blow the horn.

RP Councilman Joe Callinan isn’t all that enamored with the noise either and expressed empathy for Willmar, but…

“It was voter approved…we approved it,” Callinan said. “It’s kind of like, be careful what ask for.”

His words also came with an ominous prediction.

“Wait until the traffic hits,” he said. “Our roads…Rohnert Park Expressway, Golf Course Drive…they are going to be packed. We’re going to have more people complaining about traffic in here in a couple of years. It’s here, we approved it. We’re going to have to deal with it. I don’t think a quiet zone is an answer if we’ve got liability. There will be accidents. There are cars on Golf Course sitting on tracks right now. We can’t afford liability.”

As for the delay in the start of service, that can be attributed to an underlying design flaw in the crankshaft on the diesel engine that will operate the SMART train cars, according to SMART district General Manager Farhad Mansourian.

More time is needed for testing its warning devices at the 63 grade crossings along the 43-mile line between Santa Rosa and San Rafael, Mansourian said.

SMART was notified by the Sumitomo Corp. of Americas on July 6 that an engine in a Diesel Multiple Unit rail car in Toronto, Canada had a complete in-service destructive failure as a piston rod penetrated the engine block and caused the engine to shut down and the train to lose power.

• 3. Prop. 64 forces RP Cotati to act on pot

The passage of Proposition 64, (the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act) has forced California cities to deal with the issue of marijuana quicker than anticipated.

Prop. 64 legalizes the recreational, nonmedical use of marijuana in California for individuals 21 years of age and older. And it also allows the personal cultivation of up to six marijuana plants within a private residence or upon the “grounds” of that private residence for nonmedical purposes. The act, however, also gives a city the power to enact “reasonable regulations” for the cultivation of nonmedical marijuana that occurs inside a residence or accessory structure, and can prohibit outdoor cultivation outright.

Rohnert Park actually addressed it back in February when it voted 3-2 to amend to the ordinance to prohibit both dispensaries and delivery services in Rohnert Park.

Rohnert Park voted to impose stricter regulations on personal medical marijuana cultivation by restricting cultivation to indoors and limiting the number of plants individuals with valid permits could possess. Rohnert Park also voted to amend an ordinance to prohibit both dispensaries and delivery services in Rohnert Park.

Jake Mackenzie, then the vice mayor and now the current RP mayor, voted against the amendment because the ordinance “prevents the delivery of medical marijuana, which is defined as from a licensed dispensary to a patient that is properly permitted to receive such medication. And I do not believe that we in this city should prevent that from happening. It is clear that there are individuals who would not be in a position to go to Cotati or Santa Rosa where clearly there are such dispensaries.”

The Cotati City Council at its final meeting of the year indicated it will delve deeper into this issue at the start of next year, including input from the community, but unanimously passed a pair of urgency ordinances to prohibit the outdoor cultivation of non-medical marijuana and provide conditions for the cultivation for non-medical marijuana indoors. The urgency ordinance will last 45 days.

Cotati’s urgency ordinances will only regulate cultivation of non-medical marijuana, and would not affect existing medical marijuana dispensaries.

The ordinances seek to prohibit the outdoor cultivation of non-medical marijuana to reduce the many nuisance issues this creates, particularly in residential areas. The adoption of the urgency ordinances also would avoid the establishment of pre-existing conditions that the city may later wish to regulate,

but would be “grandfathered” by default. Indoor cultivation would be limited to residential units only, and with certain conditions. This is intended to ensure that indoor growing is for non-commercial personal use, the structures are in compliance with the building code, and minimize odor, theft or other nuisance issues.

At the end of the 45-day period, the council can adopt an extension ordinance that would be valid for 10 months and 15 days. This would allow for time for the broader community discussions to determine what uses the city will ultimately permit.

• 4. RP council takes stand on State Farm

The Rohnert Park City Council made it clear it was unhappy with how the owners of the land that was once the property of State Farm Insurance had deteriorated into a blighted eyesore in the heart of the city.

The grounds, when it was still in use by State Farm Insurance, were plush with green grass and vibrant trees and flowers. The property, now owned by Southern California developers SunCal, became an eyesore, rife with thick weeds, brown, dry grass badly in need of mowing and trees that are browning and brittle. It was a fire hazard.

But Rohnert Park, after several attempts to get SunCal to maintain the property, took matters into its own hands by doing weed abatement and by mowing the lawns. The problem was someone had to pay for this work, and the city felt it should not bear the cost because SunCal refused to take care of the property. SunCal eventually paid for the work.

The city took matters into its own hands. After several attempts to get SunCal to maintain the property, the city did the abatement of weeds itself as well as mowing the lawns.

When it was time for Rohnert Park to be compensated for the work, SunCal had been nowhere to be found…until earlier this week.

Had they not made the payment of $17,908.35, the council would have taken additional action.

Marilyn Ponton, the director of the Development Services Department, said the SunCal representatives were “apologetic and not happy the relationship had degenerated to this point.”

Mayor Gina Belforte and Vice Mayor Jake Mackenzie did little to try to hide their disgust with SunCal, which also is expected in the future to submit plans for the development of a downtown area in Rohnert Park.

“I can’t believe you own that property…and we have to go through abatement process to get you to take care of it,” Belforte said. “My concern is that it’s the beginning of a horrible relationship. I guess any promises (from SunCal) will be taken with a grain of salt. Anything we do, make sure have I’s dotted and T’s crossed. I think it’s a precursor to the way relationship is going to go. I hope I’m wrong.”

• 5. Ed Conroy retires as Rancho Cotate football coach

The career of Rancho Cotate High School head football coach Ed Conroy ended on Nov. 26 with an agonizing 37-34 loss to Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Div. III playoffs.

Conroy’s career was a testament to the value of faith and patience. The school administration did not buckle after his 7-33 start after four seasons and allowed him to grow into one of the most successful football coaches in the history of Sonoma County. He finishes his career with 197 victories, seven North Bay League championships, two North Coast Section titles and five appearances in section championship contests.

Conroy in 2013 said when he turns 60 years old he’ll hand over the reins to someone else. He’s 59 but will turn 60 in August next year.

“This is it…the final year…I’m ready to step down,” Conroy said. “I’m lucky to get paid to do something I love to do. I love teaching. I’ll miss it when I retire. A lot of people I know are jealous I got to do this. And I was fortunate I ended up at Rancho Cotate. We struggle early on, but we had a supportive principal and athletic director. It took us four years get this turned around. We had good parents and good kids come through here and we’ve coached the heck out of them. I’m happy with that and can walk away satisfied.”

• 6. Local icon Flo Gresty passes away at 94

Florence “Flo” Violet Gresty (nee Rolston) passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on July 11, 2016. Flo was 94 years old and was born in Vancouver, Canada on Sept, 25, 1921. She was the only daughter of Leonard Rolston and Mary Rolston. Flo is survived by her three daughters Gloria Van Steenis (husband, Dale), Vincie Militello (husband, Joe) and Colleen Militello (husband, Ron); eight grandchildren, Jon Van Steenis, Regan Van Steenis, Kristy Wylie (husband, Ben), Ryan Van Steenis, Danielle Anglen (husband, Ryan), Vincent Militello, Santo Militello and Paul Van Steenis and five greatgrandchildren, Caprice Militello, Vito Militello, Macie Anglen, Ava Wylie and Dylan Anglen. Flo was a leader in all senses of the word: Matriarch of an adoring family, a pioneer in business and community causes and improved the lives of everyone who was fortunate enough to come into her formidable orbit. She spent the first part of her life in Canada before coming to California at age 42 as a single mother with three girls and $7 in her pocket. From the day of small beginnings, she utilized her faith and considerable talents to grow one of the most successful real estate businesses in Northern California, while raising her three girls. She also demonstrated courage, having successfully battled colon cancer, and living with blindness from macular degeneration in her later years. Throughout her life, she exercised extraordinary generosity with her money, time, love, and encouragement. She received innumerable awards for her successes in the real estate industry, frequently in the top 1% in the country, while also being active in her church and community causes. She is a hero to so many who were rescued by her love. She fought the good fight. She has finished the race.

• 7. RADF Chief Frank Treanor to retire

Frank Treanor has decided 50 years in the firefighting business is long enough.

The Rancho Adobe Fire District Chief on Tuesday told The Community Voice he will be retiring on Dec. 31. Treanor became the RAFD interim chief on Jan. 1, 2006. Little did he know the interim term would be 10 years.

“I came as interim chief on Jan. 1, 2006…they dropped interim and didn’t tell me,” Treanor joked. “It’s been 11 years and now’s a good time to go away. I think it’s best to go when you feel you’re still hitting triples and home runs rather than falling asleep at the desk.”

The RAFD Board of Directors will pick the new chief. According to Treanor, the board has known since July that he was leaving at the end of the year.

Treanor said he’s extremely proud of his work since coming to the RAFD, which has three station houses in Cotati, Penngrove and on Liberty Road in Petaluma. Treanor guided the RAFD through a stifling economic downturn and has it on stable financial footing.

“I came here because it was broken and I wanted to fix it, and we fixed it,” Treanor said. “I wanted to retire a few years ago, but with the economic downturn, I couldn’t leave it. But we were able to get as much stability as you could expect at that time.”

He said when he arrived, the RAFD had a desk and nothing else for the chief. He said there were no files.

“We had to build everything from scratch, and the person who comes in after me will have a time line of schedule events and a schedule of things he or she will need to address,” Treanor said. “There also will be a road map to financial success of the organization, which is something we’ve been working on.”

Treanor said any money that came the district’s way, whether through grants or via tax revenue, went to ensure the district had good fire apparatus and had good people to operate the fire engines.

“You can have the most beautiful engines in the world, but if your crew isn’t any good, the engines are useless,” Treanor said. “We’ve been able to get excellent people in our district.”

Wednesday, Nov. 16, marked Treanor’s 50th anniversary of going into the firefighting service. Before coming to the RAFD, he was five years retired from the San Francisco Fire Department and was teaching fire science at the City College of San Francisco. He said he’ll miss being in the firefighting industry but he has other things he wants to do with his life.

“Firefighting isn’t the only think in my life, and I think that’s the key,” he said. “I want to learn foreign languages, do some traveling and play a little more golf. With all the things I want to do, I may not have enough time.”

• 8. RP cites work on southern Snyder Lane

Rohnert Park City Manager Darrin Jenkins, then-Vice Mayor Jake Mackenzie, Councilmember Joe Callinan, then-Mayor Gina Belforte, Public Safety Chief Brian Masterson and Councilmember Amy Ahanotu attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of road construction on the southern portion of Snyder Lane. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place the morning of Founders Day in Rohnert Park. Over the past year, drivers and pedestrians dealt with road construction crews and were forced to take alternative routes. Installation of a new traffic signal and more clearly defined lanes highlight the construction done on the southern portion of Snyder Lane, which directly impacts Rancho Cotate High.

Work continues on Snyder Lane north of Rohnert Park Expressway.

• 9. Sakaki takes over as Sonoma State president

On July 1, Judy K. Sakaki began her tenure as the seventh president of Sonoma State University. She is the first Asian-American woman to lead a four-year higher education institution in California.

“I am impressed with the dedication and excellence of the staff and faculty and the love that students have of Sonoma State,” said Sakaki. “I am looking forward to listening, learning, and working together with students, staff, faculty, alumni and the community.”

Sakaki is the first Japanese-American woman in the nation to become president of a four-year college or university. She becomes the second female president in SSU’s 55-year history. Sakaki has devoted her entire career to issues of inclusion, educational opportunities and achievement for all students. Prior to coming to Sonoma State, Sakaki served as Vice President, Student Affairs in the University of California Office of the President. There, she was responsible for policies, services and initiatives relating to student access, affordability and success for all 238,000 UC students on 10 campuses.

She has also served as Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs at UC Davis and Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs at Fresno State. She earned a Ph.D. in Education from UC Berkeley, and an M.A. in Educational Psychology and B.A. in Human Development from California State University, East Bay. She has taught university classes and managed departments ranging from 45 to 1,000 employees.

Her work in addressing sexual violence and sexual harassment is in consonance with the requirements of the Violence Against Women Act. She has a strong commitment to undocumented students, veterans, and the LGBT+ students, faculty, and staff communities.

Sakaki is the proud mother of two sons, one a high school English teacher and the other a medical doctor.

• 10. Rancho Cotate crowns 50th homecoming queen

Brittany Scardina became a part of an exclusive sorority on Oct. 21 when she was named Rancho Cotate High School’s 50th homecoming queen.

Before Candy Mitzel, the 1968 and second-ever Rancho Cotate homecoming queen, placed the tiara atop Scardina’s head and gave her a big hug, several of the school’s previous queens were on hand to celebrate Rancho Cotate’s 50th anniversary of becoming a school.

This event was the brainchild of Jessica Holman, Rancho Cotate High’s student government leadership advisor who had been working on this project for two years.

“I think it was spectacular,” said Holman, who was overcome with emotion as the ceremony ended. “The students did 99 percent of the work. The students worked harder than I ever asked them. They’d been raising funds since July and on weekends they rehearsed how we’d do the ceremony. When I was crying, they were tears of joy and relief.”

At least one queen from each past decade attended the ceremony at halftime of the Cougars’ exhilarating 55-53 victory over Santa Rosa. Several queens attended the informal queen’s brunch on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Rancho Cotate multi-use room, where they saw displays from 50 years of the school’s memorabilia.

“It was a lot of fun, but I wish there were more people from my age group there,” said Diane Barnacle, nee Bonomi, who was the 1975 queen. She added with a laugh, “At the 25-year celebration, a lot of us came and we rode on a float. But then, we didn’t have the 25 other girls on the back end, and I didn’t feel so old.”

Arlene Otani, the 1973 queen, was unable to participate in the on-field activities the night before but made it to the brunch. She said she moved back to Cotati to take care of her mother.

Dawn “Corky” Eggert, the 1969 queen, said she enjoyed the homecoming celebration because, “I loved seeing people I went to school with. This was a meaningful time in my life.”

Eggert, who lives in Trinity County but comes back frequently to take care of her mother, was born and raised in Penngrove. And her mother still lives in the house in which she was raised.

Eggert’s sister, Patty, was the 1970 queen.

Dorecca Poueu-Silveyra, the 1986 queen, made the trip north from Temecula to attend the festivities. Seeing her picture in the yearbook brought back memories because she was photographed with her brother, who passed away last year.

Sadly, two of the past queens – Lori Maffia (1972) and Ashley Donahoe (2010) – are deceased.