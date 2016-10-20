Local doctor, Rotaract group Nigeria-bound

By: Irene Hilsendager

Dr. James Gude leading contingent that will use technique of telemedicine to fight diseases

The truth is, known telemedicine has been around since the early 1960s when astronauts went out into space.

From Sonoma to Nigeria

The scene takes place with a group of doctors and other health care professionals gathered in a Nigerian hospital. The individual, Dr. James Gude and an honorary Rotarian, is asking about the patient in Nigeria. But Dr. Gude is sitting in front of a large screen located in a conference room at Sonoma West Medical Center in Sebastopol. Dr. Gude, and his Rotary and Rotaract team are helping him make this happen.

Dr. Gude says, “Welcome to the world of Rotary Telemedicine.” Doctors in one location may connect to faraway places to educate, consult and treat patients around the world.

Wonders of technology

The scene being spoken about was taking place in Nigeria, the Congo, Nepal, the Philippines and in the Bahamas. Many groups are gathered in each place in a similar fashion, wired for sound and will be able to talk with each other. Such wonders are being made possible via modern digital technology and Rotary volunteers.

Dr. Gude, who is an active member of International Rotary Physicians, is able to see many of the groups on his screen and he is seen in return. The doctor does this almost every Wednesday at 8 a.m. for an hour-long session. The global effort was made possible by Dr. Gude’s vision over ten years ago along with his Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise.

Shortly thereafter many Rotary Clubs, which included Rancho Cotati and Santa Rosa Valley of the Moon, pooled their resources to purchase the necessary items and were willing to fund travel expenses for the Rotary and Rotaract volunteers who would help set up the equipment in under-served areas of the world.

Local Rotary Club a must

All proposed telemedicine locations must have a Rotary Club in the general area that is able to assist in the putting into and committing the requirements to make this speculation a success.

The program greatly encourages and helps to fund the youth Interact and Rotaract Club members.

However, on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the DoubleTree Hotel, Dr. Gude did take time out of his day to celebrate his 77th birthday, along with family, teammates and groups of Rotary and Rotaract members before leaving for Nigeria.

Mikel Cook, President of Global Offsite Care, Inc., Sonoma State University Rotoract Amel Ahmed, Dr. James Gude, SSU Rotoract’s Tasia Robles Henderson along with Ellka Strunk, a local Sonoma County registered nurse, left on a bus from the DoubleTree Hotel to take a flight to Paris, France to tour some interesting sites and then fly into Nigeria where they will be extremely busy with meeting other doctors to further the success of telemedicine.

For information on how to travel globally on a meaningful Rotary telemedicine mission, call Mikel Cook, President of Global Offsite Care, Inc. which is a 501c3 and works only with Rotary and Rotaract telemedicine projects or call (707) 827-1524.