Local chiropractor provides free care during May

Dr. Maher, a chiropractic physician, will provide certain services free of charge during May as part of Doctors with a Heart. This occurs on one day only, which for existing patients will be Friday May 19, 2017. Due to a need that cannot be met in one day, new patients will receive a free history, examination and first treatment when they schedule any time in the month of May.

While all adjustments are free, optional donations will be accepted for the Education Foundation of Cotati-Rohnert Park. Doctors with a Heart members give free health care to the community, during regular business hours. Services are by appointment only. An optional donation for a local charity, the Education Foundation of Cotati-Rohnert Park, is requested.

Appointments for Doctors with a Heart may be made by calling (707) 792-0202. Visit our website at ww.maherchiro.com. For more info about the Education Foundation of Cotati-Rohnert Park visit www.educationfoundationofcrp.org.