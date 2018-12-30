Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities

in his riveting new memoir, Pointe Patrol: how nine people (and a dog) saved their neighborhood from one of the most destructive fires in California’s history, Earik Beann details the harrowing tale of destruction and loss as well as the human connections, tenacity, and true heroism that arose from what was then the most destructive wildfire in California history. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of this memoir will be donated to the survivors of the current wildfires ravaging Ca. Just over one year ago, the Tubbs Fire devastated Santa Rosa, causing $1.2B in estimated damages. Nearly 6,000 homes were lost, as well as 22 lives. Pointe Patrol will draw you in and transport you to the front lines of these infamous fires. “While working to gain perimeter control, I found the neighbors who had formed Pointe Patrol right in the middle of unprecedented destruction, protecting homes,” says Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins. “The combination of hurricane force winds, and tinderbox-dry conditions, created a perfect storm for the fire that they battled against.”

The memoir covers the author’s experiences spending two weeks in the mandatory evacuation zone, cut off from society and facing difficult odds. Beann says, “After going through something like that, people decompress in a lot of ways. For me, I started writing. I started with the night when I woke up to my neighbor banging on my door in the early hours of the morning, and I kept going until the evacuation was finally lifted and our neighbors could come back. I wrote about putting the fire in my backyard out with the garden hose, and about the hours we spent putting out smoldering mulch at the apartment complex, and about all the looters that tried to sneak into our neighborhood, sometimes in masks, and more often with elaborate disguises. I wrote about Oscar, my Doberman, who became the guard dog for an entire street. I wrote about exhausted firemen, passed out on our lawns that first night, and the amazing heart of Sonoma County, where gas stations lowered prices rather than raised them. I wrote about everything. And it became a book.” The book is available at Amazon https://amzn.to/2JSe9fo in paperback and eBook formats, locally at Copperfield’s bookstores, or directly from the author at www.earikbeann.com. Attend our Meet & Greet book signing at Copperfield’s bookstore,775 Village Court, Santa Rosa Sun., Jan. 27, 1:30 p.m.– 3:30 p.m.

All profits will be donated to survivors of the Camp Fire and other wildfires currently raging across California.